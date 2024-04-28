The quirky and incomparable Tim Burton has become a household name since the release of his superhero movie Batman, putting his talents on show through his compelling catalog of visually impressive films with an exaggerated, distinctive style (especially when it comes to animation films). Because the director's trademarks are easily recognizable and his talents unmatched, Burton has rapidly become one of the most well-known movie directors in the industry.

Throughout the years, the one and only Edward Scissorhands director has provided worldwide viewers with plenty of intriguing projects, ranging from superhero flicks and Southern Gothic dramas to films now regarded as holiday classics. To celebrate his characteristic body of work and all the elements that make them so "Burtonesque," we recollect some of the most stylized Tim Burton movies, ranking them by how visually pleasing they are.

10 'Batman' (1989)

Starring: Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger

Michael Keaton steps on the big screen in one of his most memorable roles in this Tim Burton action adventure that chronicles The Dark Knight's war on crime. His first major opponent? None other than Jack Nicholson's Jack Napier, a criminal who is known by general audiences as the clownishly Joker.

Some argue that Keaton's version of the treasured Batman remains the best, but that isn't solely what makes Burton's superhero film a must-see. Besides its obvious iconic status given how popular the film was back in the day (a very talked-about and influential feature in pop culture), Burton's Batman is beautifully shot and undeniably stylish, featuring a dark and Gothic setting that will surely appeal to fans of film noirs.

9 'Frankenweenie' (2012)

Starring: Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short

Burton's stop-motion Frankenweenie may not be his best-animated feature, but it certainly deserves a spot among his most visually rich. The story follows a boy named Victor Frankenstein (Charlie Tahan) whose beloved dog passes away suddenly. To make things right, he attempts to bring the pet back to life through a powerful science experiment. However, things go south when he comes back, only to cause havoc and terror in the hearts of Victor's neighbors.

Burton's movie broke records by being not only the first black-and-white feature-length film but also the first stop-motion film to be released in IMAX 3D. Despite its lack of color, this atmospheric and eerie animated feature has been praised for its beautiful visual style, which is likely to appeal to fans of Gothic media. Frankenweenie's memorable characters, in addition to the film's great execution, are a part of what makes it great.

8 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' (2005)

Starring: Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore, David Kelly

While Burton's version of the 1964 British novel of the same name by Roald Dahl is not on the same level as the Gene Wilder-led film, it is still an entertaining — and undeniably colorful — movie. The story centers around a young boy from an impoverished family named Charlie (Freddie Highmore), and four other kids win a tour of an amazing chocolate factory run by an imaginative chocolatier, Willy Wonka, and his staff of Oompa-Loompas.

Even if it resorted to CGI to film some scenes, including the boat ride and the glass elevator tour (VFX helped to bring the famous chocolate river to life, too), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was still quite visually impressive when it was released. While the movie may feel a bit dated now, the scenery and costume design in this Burton movie are very distinctive, resulting in worldwide viewers easily recognizing every scene.

7 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' (2007)

Starring: John Logan, Hugh Wheeler, Christopher Bond

On a darker, more obscure note, is Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which also stars Depp. The story is based on the stage musical of the same name by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler, which draws inspiration from the 1970 play by Christopher Bond. Set in 1840s London, Sweeney Todd introduces audiences to the legendary ex-convict who returns from prison after wrongful imprisonment. The titular character is looking for revenge for the sexual assault and death of his wife, resuming his work while also forming an unconventional partnership with his fellow tenant, Mrs. Lovett (Helena Bonham Carter).

Audiences who are enthusiastic about horror (particularly slashers) and musicals may find this a compelling pick, as it is quite the eerie viewing that merges the two genres. Even though Sweeney Todd's story is what makes it so unforgettable, Burton's execution and dedication to bringing this Gothic tale to life is the biggest culprit for its success; the stylized 2007 film is atmospheric, visually absorbing, and entertaining.

6 'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Starring: Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton

It's long known that Beetlejuice is the perfect Halloween watch, and it's not difficult to understand its appeal. This comedy fantasy follows the spirits of a deceased couple (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) who have undergone an unexpected accident and thus, as ghosts, are not allowed to leave their houses. When the two are haunted by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, the couple decides to hire a malicious spirit to drive them out.

Beetlejuice's cult following understandably remains intact after all these years; with equal amounts of fun and spooky elements, Burton's classic is alluring to audiences of all ages and generations. A big reason for that is its noteworthy visuals and distinctive makeup and visuals, which help elevate Beetlejuice's recognizable style. Fans of the 1988 movie may be happy to hear that the iconic character, brought to life by Michael Keaton, is coming back to the big screens late this year.

5 'Big Fish' (2003)

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney, Billy Crudup

Despite being an underwatched Tim Burton feature, Big Fish is definitely worthwhile; the 2003 adventure drama is guaranteed to play at viewers' heartstrings. It focuses on a son, played wonderfully by Ewan McGregor, who reconciles with his father after learning that he is slowly dying. In the meantime, William frustratingly attempts to distinguish fact from fiction in the life of his avid storyteller dad, who loves to exaggerate tales of his past.

Shot in fairy-tale-like vignettes, this warm Southern Gothic fantasy is indeed a visually beautiful movie that easily ranks among Burton's best and most moving features. In addition to its touching father-son narrative that meditates about acceptance and redemption with great acting performances, Big Fish is also incredibly well-stylized, with stunning lighting and color that complements the story well.

4 'Edward Scissorhands' (1990)

Starring: Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, Dianne Wiest

One of Burton's most beloved projects is undoubtedly Edward Scissorhands. An iconic Gothic tale about loneliness, isolation, and the acceptance of difference that follows Depp's solitary lead character, a man-made artificial young man incompletely constructed and left with scissors for hands. Edward finds a home in a suburban family, where he meets Winona Ryder's kind-hearted Kim.

Despite technically being a Gothic feature due to the themes it deals with, Edward Scissorhands features a beautiful pastel-colored scenario and incredible costume design to match (proof of the latter is that Edward is still a very popular Halloween costume pick after all these years). While the story is solid and the performances are great, those aspects and the meaningful cinematography that helps capture the characters' feelings are certainly a part of the gorgeous film's timeless beauty and unforgettable style.

3 'Alice in Wonderland' (2010)

Starring: Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter

Starring the talented Mia Wasikowska in the titular role, Alice in Wonderland was a huge box office success when it was released, becoming the fifth highest-grossing film during its theatrical run. This dark but magical film follows nineteen-year-old Alice, who returns to the magical realm from her childhood adventure and reunites with her old friends. In the meantime, she also learns about her true fate.

Back when it was released, the appeal of this adaptation of Lewis Carroll's 1865 novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland was enormous. Naturally, this has to do with how the movie was a trailblazer in the live-action genre of fantasy and fairy tale films, bringing to the big screens a classic tale that so many know and love. Alice in Wonderland may not be the filmmaker's best picture (even if it earned a Golden Globe nod for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy). However, this Tim Burton feature is surely stylish and visually immersive, consequently taking home Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design at the same awards event.

2 'Corpse Bride' (2005)

Starring: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson

The beautifully composed Corpse Bride is also a considerable choice for animation fans. The story centers around a timid groom (voiced by, you guessed it, Depp) who rehearses his wedding vows near the unexpected presence of a deceased young woman (none other than Helena Bonham Carter). She then rises from her grave, believing he has wed her.

This charming, almost poetic Oscar-nominated Tim Burton movie based on a 17th-century Jewish folktale examines unrequited love, compassion, and sympathy delightfully, featuring memorable central characters to keep viewers intrigued. The ghost story Corpse Bride may not be a masterwork in the animation genre. However, its innovative story and striking visuals make it rank high among the best, particularly when it comes to entertaining stop-motion animation movies.

1 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Starring: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara

In the same vein as Corpse Bride is Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, a musical fantasy stop-motion centering around Jack Skellington (voiced by both Chris Sarandon and Danny Elfman), king of Halloween Town, who discovers Christmas Town and develops an obsession with it. As a result, he attempts to bring Christmas to his home, but this could only cause confusion.

The Nightmare Before Christmas was a product of a poem written by the filmmaker in 1982 while he worked as an animator at Walt Disney Productions. It quickly became one of the best in Burton's body of work given its amazing score and stylish scenery on top of the distinctive character design. While there has been a lot of discussion about whether this is a Halloween or a Christmas movie, the answer has always been inconclusive. The best part about it, though? Audiences can always enjoy the film during both times of the year.

