Tim Burton is one of the most popular filmmakers working today, and has impressively managed to deliver another huge box office success with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice four decades after he first entered the industry. Although recent years of Burton’s career have been plagued by critical and financial disappointments like Dumbo and Dark Shadows, no one would mistake these films for the work of anyone else because of how unique they all look and feel.

Burton has a very unique style of filmmaking that includes aspects of horror, suspense, comedy, action, and satire, making it very hard to pin his films down to just one genre. While generally he’s made films that appeal to a broad audience, Burton is certainly capable of making some electrifying thrillers when his attention is on point. Here are the ten most thrilling Tim Burton movies, ranked.

10 ‘Ed Wood’ (1994)

Starring Johnny Depp and Martin Landau

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Ed Wood is a real outlier in Burton’s career, as it was based on the life of the titular struggling film director (played beautifully by Johnny Depp) as he attempts to make his low-budget B-movies like Glen or Glenda and Plan 9 From Outer Space. Although it's a charming film about the power of artistic integrity, Ed Wood does heighten its stakes when the protagonist faces the possibility that the industry will never accept him or his work.

Ed Wood gets to some really emotional places that most other Burton movies don’t, as Ed is forced to deal with the death of the classic movie actor Bela Lugosi (Martin Landau), which makes the production of Plan 9 From Outer Space even more challenging. While it hits all the right notes to be a good biopic, Ed Wood is still evocative of the themes of outsiders and acceptance that are integral to all of Burton’s work.

Ed Wood Tim Burton's 1994 biographical movie Ed Wood recounts the real-life story of the infamous B-movie director behind disastrous films such as Plan 9 From Outer Space and Glen or Glenda. Johnny Depp stars as the titular filmmaker, with Martin Landau as famous horror actor Bela Lugosi, and Sarah Jessica Parker and Patricia Arquette as Ed's girlfriends. Release Date September 27, 1994 Director Tim Burton Cast Johnny Depp , Martin Landau , Sarah Jessica Parker , Patricia Arquette , Jeffrey Jones , G.D. Spradlin Runtime 127 minutes Main Genre Biography Writers Rudolph Grey , Scott Alexander , Larry Karaszewski Tagline When it came to making bad movies, Ed Wood was the best. Expand

Rent on Amazon

9 ‘Beetlejuice’ (1988)

Starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder

Image via Warner Bros.

Beetlejuice is the best of Burton’s collaborations with Michael Keaton, whose performance as the titular bio-exorcist is one of the most genius works of comedic screen acting in the history of Hollywood. Although Keaton’s energy is a major reason why Beetlejuice works as well as it does, Burton is responsible for many of the key decisions that make the film so thrilling; it was a pretty bold choice for him to kill off his main characters in the opening moments and turn them into ghosts.

Beetlejuice is a great introduction to the horror genre for younger viewers, as it plays with scary imagery without ever negating its inherently goofy premise. That being said, audiences would not share the same affection for Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) all these years later if Burton had not put her in a genuine sense of danger.

Beetlejuice The spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, and hire a malicious spirit to drive them out. Release Date March 30, 1988 Director Tim Burton Cast Alec Baldwin , Geena Davis , Annie McEnroe , Maurice Page , Hugo Stanger , Michael Keaton Runtime 92 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Michael McDowell , Larry Wilson , Warren Skaaren Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Tagline In This House... If You've Seen One Ghost... You Haven't Seen Them All. Expand

Watch on Max

8 ‘Mars Attacks!’ (1996)

Starring Jack Nicholson and Pierce Brosnan

Image via Warner Bros

Mars Attacks! is Burton’s most wildly misunderstood film, as he attempted to craft a satire of the generic ways in which disaster movies would play out, where humans would rally together and work together in a time of crisis. Burton presents a far funnier, yet also more cynical examination of how things would actually play out; when the President of the United States (Jack Nicholson) is an idiot, humanity is destined to be ravaged and destroyed.

Mars Attacks! is quite cynical in what it says about human nature, as it shows mankind being completely defenseless when faced with alien technology. While there are some moments of humor that come from the graphic dismemberments, Burton also seems to enjoy getting some genuinely disturbing moments of gore in the film that show the consequences of trying to reason with an enemy that isn’t willing to listen.

Rent on Amazon

7 ‘Corpse Bride’ (2005)

Starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Corpse Bride was the first animated film that Burton directed for himself, even though he also served as a key producer and creative consultant on Henry Selick’s hit holiday classic The Nightmare Before Christmas. Although making a PG movie with stop motion animation would seemingly suggest that Burton was toning down his style for a younger audience, Corpse Bride is a rather tragic love story about the impossibility of rekindling a romance that has been haunted by death.

The tone and style of Corpse Bride is quite moody and atmospheric, allowing Burton to relish in the gothic influences that have been so dominant throughout his entire filmography. It’s also impressive that Depp and Helena Bonham Carter were able to instill such emotion into the story with their vocal performances that the characters felt real, even if the situations that they found themselves in were obviously supernatural in nature.

Rent on Amazon

6 ‘Frankenweenie’ (2012)

Starring Charlie Tahan and Martin Landau

Image via Disney

Frankenweenie is perhaps the most personal film that Burton has ever made, as it was based on a short film he made before growing in prominence as a director after the release of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure in 1985 took his career to new heights. The film revolves around the young boy Victor (Charlie Tahan), who tries to revive his beloved dog Spark in a narrative that parallels the story of Frankenstein.

Frankenweenie is thrilling because it brings to life the feelings of childhood loss, specifically for a character like Victor who has a hard time connecting with his peers. The anti-science rhetoric that Victor’s community spouts at him when he tries to shed light on the experiments that he is working on is also quite disturbing, as this sort of defiance of logic has become far too common in recent years.

Frankenweenie Release Date October 4, 2012 Director Tim Burton Cast Catherine O'Hara , Martin Short , Martin Landau , Winona Ryder , Charlie Tahan , Atticus Shaffer Runtime 87 Main Genre Animation Writers John August , Tim Burton , Leonard Ripps Studio Walt Disney Pictures Tagline From the director of Alice in Wonderland Website http://www.facebook.com/FrankenweenieMovie Expand

Watch on Disney+

5 ‘Edward Scissorhands’ (1990)

Starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder

Image via 20th Century Studios

Edward Scissorhands is the most romantic movie of Burton’s career, as it is yet another story about an innocent character who doesn’t feel like he has a place in the world. The difference is that while Edward is initially accepted by a family that seems to love him, tension arrives when the more conservative members of his community begin to lash out at him in fear.

Edward Scissorhands gets quite harrowing in its last act, as Edward is blamed for a crime that he doesn’t commit, attacked by the local bullies, and forced to run away from everyone that cared about him. While the stakes of the story are more emotional than they are visceral, Burton does a great job in Edward Scissorhands at turning a charming coming-of-age style into a thrilling examination of how society treats those that are different.

Edward Scissorhands A scientist (Vincent Price) builds an animated human being -- the gentle Edward (Johnny Depp). The scientist dies before he can finish assembling Edward, though, leaving the young man with a freakish appearance accentuated by the scissor blades he has instead of hands. Loving suburban saleswoman Peg (Dianne Wiest) discovers Edward and takes him home, where he falls for Peg's teen daughter (Winona Ryder). However, despite his kindness and artistic talent, Edward's hands make him an outcast. Release Date December 14, 1990 Director Tim Burton Cast Johnny Depp , Winona Ryder , Dianne Wiest Anthony Michael Hall , Kathy Baker , Robert Oliveri Runtime 105 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Tim Burton , Caroline Thompson Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Tagline The story of an uncommonly gentle man. Website http://www.foxhome.com/edwardshdvd/index_frames.html Expand

Watch on Disney+

4 ‘Batman’ (1989)

Starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson

Image via Warner Bros.

Batman set a new standard for comic book movies, proving that superhero movies could be dark and gritty. While most audiences had come to associate Bob Kane’s characters with the cheesy television show starring Adam West from the 1960s, Burton created a version of Gotham City that felt like a classic neo-noir thriller from the 1930s, as each corner presented a new sense of danger.

Jack Nicholson’s performance as the Joker is genuinely terrifying, as is seen as a character so crazed that he doesn’t care about the significant collateral damage that he causes. The decision to focus only on Keaton’s performance as Batman, and leave much of his life as Bruce Wayne ambiguous, was a clever choice that only made the film more nuanced. The film’s final action scene at the Joker’s parade may be the single greatest fight that Burton has ever captured on film.

Batman (1989) The Dark Knight of Gotham City begins his war on crime with his first major enemy being Jack Napier, a criminal who becomes the clownishly homicidal Joker. Release Date June 23, 1989 Director Tim Burton Cast Michael Keaton , Jack Nicholson , Kim Basinger , Robert Wuhl , Pat Hingle , Billy Dee Williams Runtime 126 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Bob Kane , Sam Hamm , Warren Skaaren Studio Warner Bros. Tagline Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight? Expand

Watch on Max

3 ‘Batman Returns’ (1992)

Starring Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer

Image via Warner Bros.

Batman Returns is a darker and scarier sequel to Batman in every way, as Burton created a dense character study about the outcasts of society that desperately vie for power. The transformation of Selina Kyle (Michelle Pfeiffer) into Catwoman is quite intense, as she goes from being a mousy secretary to a powerful supervillain who proves to be more than Batman’s match.

Although Danny Devito’s performance as The Penguin is genuinely a work of pure nightmare fuel, Burton goes deep into the political subtext of Batman Returns, as the villainous politician Max Schrek (Christopher Walken) is responsible for turning Gotham City into an environment of hate. Although it is deeply unfortunate that Burton was unable to make a third Batman film with Keaton, Batman Returns set such a high standard for the franchise that it took Christopher Nolan over a decade to top it.

Batman Returns 9 10

While Batman deals with a deformed man calling himself the Penguin wreaking havoc across Gotham with the help of a cruel businessman, a female employee of the latter becomes the Catwoman with her own vendetta. Release Date June 19, 1992 Director Tim Burton Cast Michael Keaton , Danny DeVito , Michelle Pfeiffer Christopher Walken , Michael Gough , Michael Murphy Runtime 126 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Bob Kane , Daniel Waters , Sam Hamm Studio Warner Bros. Tagline The The Bat, the Cat, the Penguin Expand

Watch on Max

2 ‘Sleepy Hollow’ (1999)

Starring Johnny Depp and Christopher Walken

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Sleepy Hollow is the scariest film that Burton has ever made, as it was the first instance in which he made a true horror film without any of his comedic sensibilities. While the Sleepy Hollow story has been told countless time before in many different forms of media, Burton’s film treated it as a neo-noir thriller where a quirky investigator (played again by Depp) must stop a mythic figure from butchering the town’s innocent inhabitants.

Sleepy Hollow is the most graphic and violent of Burton’s films, showing just how unleashed he could be with an R-Rating. It’s actually rather tragic that Burton never returned to this style of filmmaking again, as those disappointed by his work on Alice in Wonderland and Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children would have loved to see him try his hand at something more intense.

Watch on Prime Video

1 ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’ (2007)

Starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter

Image Via DreamWorks

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street was an adaptation of the acclaimed musical of the same name, but managed to bring to life moments of graphic detail that never would have been possible on stage. The tension in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street revolves around whether or not Depp’s character will get away with his crimes; despite his horrific action, he’s a character that audiences have still come to have sympathy for because of the ways in which he challenges the instruments of capitalism.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street has a caustic sense of humor, and is far more mean-spirited than anything else that Burton had done up until that point. Even for those that don’t traditionally enjoy musicals, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is a brilliant work of horror.

Watch on Prime Video

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Pierce Brosnan Movies, Ranked