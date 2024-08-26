The Big Picture Tim Burton had a rough experience with Disney's live-action Dumbo, leading to almost quitting directing.

Dumbo underperformed at the box office and disappointed critics compared to Burton's previous Disney hit, Alice in Wonderland.

The excitement around the Beetlejuice sequel and Netflix's Wednesday series reignited Burton's passion for filmmaking.

Even though we sometimes feel like some of the biggest names in Hollywood could get anything they wanted, reality is not quite that simple. During an interview with Variety to promote Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, world-renowned filmmaker Tim Burton revealed that he's had his share of ups and downs with big studios, and one of his lowest moments happened after he directed one of Disney's biggest titles.

During the interview, Burton commented that the experience of adapting Dumbo to live-action was not the best one, and it almost pushed him to end his directing career. Not by chance, Burton spent the next five years without directing anything — one of the longest gaps in his filmmaking history — and the Beetlejuice sequel along with Netflix hit series Wednesday were the projects that helped motivate him to get behind the camera again. He stated:

“Honestly, after ‘Dumbo,’ I really didn’t know. I thought that could have been it, really. I could have retired, or become… well, I wouldn’t have become an animator again, that’s over. But ['Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'] did reenergize me. Oftentimes, when you get into Hollywood, you try to be responsible to what you’re doing with the budget and everything else but sometimes you might lose yourself a little bit. This reinforced the feeling for me that it’s important that I do what I want to do, because then everybody will benefit.”

Dumbo Was a Box Office Disappointment

Image via Disney

The 1941 animated classic adaptation came on the heels of Disney's tendency of adapting its own animated classics, but unlike other titles like Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King, the Tim Burton movie failed to make waves at the box office with a little over $350 million earned. It was a decent turnout, but a far cry from Burton's previous Disney entry: Alice in Wonderland, which topped the charts with over a billion dollars raked in. Aside from that, Dumbo also didn't impress critics: it earned a 46% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, and its story was called "paper thin."

Burton also told Variety that working on Wednesday "reconnected" him to making things, and going to Romania to film the series felt like being in a "creative health camp." That's how he realized he wanted to return to the Beetlejuice world 35 years later and find out whatever happened to the Deetz family. In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the director and screenwriter felt particularly eager to revisit Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) and explore what happens "when you go from being a cool teenager to an adult."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premieres in theaters on September 6.

Dumbo Release Date March 29, 2019 Director Tim Burton Cast Eva Green , Michael Keaton , Colin Farrell , Danny DeVito , Scott Haney Runtime 112 minutes Writers Ehren Kruger , Helen Aberson , Harold Pearl

watch on disney+