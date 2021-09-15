We finally know who will be playing Pugsley, Thing, and Lurch!

Tim Burton's Wednesday TV series continues to stack up big names for its growing cast. Netflix has announced that Emmy-nominated actress Gwendoline Christie has joined the show in a series regular capacity. She's set to play the character of Larissa Weems, principal of the supernatural school Nevermore Academy, who holds a long-time grudge against her former classmate Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

Additional casting has also been revealed for the upcoming TV show, including Issac Ordonez as Wednesday's brother Pugsley Addams, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, and George Burcea as Lurch, as well as Tommie Earl Jenkins (Mayor Walker), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), William Houston (Joseph Crackstone), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Santiago), Oliver Watson (Kent), Calum Ross (Rowan), and Johnna Dias Watson (Divina).

Jenna Ortega (Scream, The Fallout) stars in the titular role of Wednesday Addams, with Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán guest-starring as her parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams. The show also previously rounded out its cast with more names late last month, including Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emma Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, and Percy Hynes White.

Christie is certainly best-known for her role as Brienne of Tarth on HBO's Game of Thrones, but she's also poised to star in at least one other big franchise for Netflix, having been cast as Lucifer, ruler of Hell in the streamer's TV adaptation of the DC Comics series The Sandman by Neil Gaiman.

Burton serves as director and executive producer on the series, with Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville, Into the Badlands) as showrunners and EPs. Executive producers also include Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, and Gail Berman.

Wednesday, which will consist of eight episodes, does not currently have a Netflix release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more about this project, including first-look images, trailers, and more. Here's the official synopsis for Wednesday:

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

