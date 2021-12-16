The two have previously worked together on films like 'Edward Scissorhands' and 'Batman.'

Danny Elfman will once again be working with Tim Burton. According to Netflix Geeked's Twitter, Elfman will be working on Burton's upcoming Wednesday series for Netflix.

Elfman will compose the series' theme song. He will also score all eight episodes of the series, along with Chris Bacon. Elfman has done the music for most of Burton's previous films including 1988's Beetlejuice (starring Michael Keaton), 1989's Batman (starring Keaton and Jack Nicholson), its 1992 sequel Batman Returns (starring Keaton, Danny DeVito, and Michelle Pfeiffer), and 1990's Edward Scissorhands (starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder).

Elfman recently did the music for this year's The Woman in the Window (directed by Joe Wright), 2020's Dolittle (directed by Stephen Gaghan), and 2018's The Grinch (directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney). Bacon's previous work includes 2018's Sherlock Gnomes (directed by John Stevenson), 2015's Being Charlie (directed by Rob Reiner), and 2012's High Ground (directed by Mike Brown). Bacon previously worked with Elfman on 2019's Men in Black: International (directed by F. Gary Gray) and ABC's 2017 limited series When We Rise.

Wednesday focuses on Wednesday Addams (played in this series by Jenna Ortega) from The Addams Family franchise. Ortega previously played a younger version of Jane Villanueva in The CW's Jane the Virgin (which ran from 2014-2019). She also starred in this year's The Fallout (directed by Megan Park) and Yes Day (directed by Miguel Arteta). She will be joined by Catherine-Zeta Jones as her mother Morticia Addams, and Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams. Burton will direct the series and be an executive producer. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar will be the series' showrunners. The duo previously worked together on the Superman series Smallville, The Shannara Chronicles, and Into the Badlands.

Wednesday is set to debut in 2022 on Netflix. In the meantime, fans can see the latest version of the character in this year's animated The Addams Family 2, voiced by Chloe Grace Moretz.

