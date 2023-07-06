It doesn’t get much more iconic than Tim Curry. A staple in feature films since his breakthrough from stage to screen in 1975’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Curry has since gone on to give us nightmares as Pennywise the Clown in It, sing-alongs in Annie, adventures filled with pillage and plunder in Muppet Treasure Island, and meme-able moments in the Halloween classic, The Worst Witch. But it was in 1985 in which he appeared alongside an all-star cast in Clue, Jonathan Lynn’s (My Cousin Vinny, The Whole Nine Yards) feature-length adaptation of the board game of the same name, a timeless classic with a sea of quotable lines and memorable moments.

For those who may not know or need a refresher, Curry led the cast as Wadsworth, a butler who finds himself at the head of a blackmailing gone wrong with six strangers trapped inside a New England mansion, each armed with one of the weapons from the game. Also featuring the talents of Eileen Brennan, Madeline Kahn, Lee Ving, Martin Mull, Christopher Lloyd, Lesley Ann Warren, Michael McKean, and Colleen Camp, the film took audiences on a fast-paced ride of murder, mystery, and mayhem and offered three different endings of how the killings shook out.

The tail end of the film sees Wadsworth on a mad dash around the mansion, explaining the how, who, and why of each ending with the other characters trying to keep up. During a recent interview with Empire, Curry and Lynn sat down to discuss the physical toll those takes took on the actor’s body and why a fourth alternate ending was cut.

Committed to the Bit

Thinking back on the days of filming the various endings, Curry says, “It was exhausting,” adding that by the time all was said and done, “I had to go to the company nurse. My blood pressure was through the roof!” For anyone who’s seen the movie, you’ll know that not only is Curry essentially sprinting through the grandiose hallways and secret passages of the mansion but he’s also playing dead, lying down and jumping up, and delivering his lines at a mind-blowing pace. And, as if three separate outcomes weren’t already enough, Lynn reveals that there was almost one more that saw Wadsworth as the murderer. “I ran around the house killing everybody,” Curry recalls with Lynn explaining that the scene was ultimately cut because it lacked the element of surprise and “wasn’t funny enough,” leaving an otherwise well-thought-out plot on “an anti-climax.”

While he may have needed to report to the nurse following his high-energy scenes, we’re glad that Curry gave it his all as the final moments in Clue are a delightful joyride in uncovering the killer’s true identity. Check out a trailer for Clue below and catch it streaming on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.