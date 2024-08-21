The Big Picture Tim Curry returns to horror in Stream as his first live-action role in a decade.

Filmmaker Michael Leavy kept Curry's involvement in the project a secret until now.

The actor, known for Rocky Horror and IT, will define this stage of his career with Stream.

Tim Curry is set to return to the horror genre with a new story titled Stream. According to Variety, the feature will be released in select theaters this Wednesday, giving the lucky viewers in attendance an opportunity to witness the return of the acclaimed star. Stream will allow Curry to perform in his first live-action role in over a decade. The last time the actor was seen in a role that wasn't animated was when he stepped into the shoes of Alexander Monro in Burke & Hare.

Michael Leavy wrote, directed and produced Stream. Keeping Curry's presence in the project as a secret was really hard to accomplish, but the filmmaker was able to incorporate the performer into the premise of the horror story without the story leaking on the internet. Leavy expressed his admiration for Tim Curry, stating: "... idolized personally growing up and it is one of the major highlights of my life getting to work with him (Curry), especially on a project that means so much to me."

Curry is mostly known for his role as Dr. Frank N. Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The musical adaptation directed by Jim Sharman has become a pop culture icon over the course of the decades since it made its debut on the big screen. The story of the musical follows the scientist played by Curry, as he reveals his true nature to a couple who only needed help with their car. Stream will allow the actor to return to the horror genre, to the surprise of many of his followers around the world.

Tim Curry's Legacy Continues

More than a decade after becoming a star thanks to The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Curry brought Pennywise to life in the IT television series. The horror icon was a perfect match for Curry's magnetic presence on the screen, in an adaptation that also featured performances from Richard Thomas and Annette O'Toole. Stream will give Curry the opportunity to define the latest stage of his career under his own terms. More than a decade ago, the actor was the victim of a stroke, but his condition won't stop Curry from reminding the world why he's such a beloved artist.

The premise of Stream will follow a family that attempts to go on vacation, when four deranged killers ruin their trip. The project will also be produced by Steven Della Salla. The executive is known for producing the Terrifier movies, the stories that feature Art the Clown as he continues to wreak havoc every time he returns. Terrifier 3 is set to expand the story of the character later this year. Other producers for Stream include Jason Leavy and Hank Greenberg.

Stream will crawl into select theaters this Wednesday. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.