One of the stars of 2023's Game of the Year has officially found his next project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Tim Downie will star in All That Glitters, a YA dramedy inspired by Shakespeare that aims to tell the story of how his work would have evolved in a more modern world. Downie joins a stacked ensemble filled out by the likes of Paul Ready, Elliot Grihault, and Mark Lavery. As one of the busiest bees in Hollywood, Downie is fresh off a 2023 with seven (yes, you read that right, seven) acting credits to his name, highlighted by his role as Gale in the highly acclaimed Baldur's Gate 3.

Downie's co-stars also have impressive resumes, led by Grihault, who recently appeared in the Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon. Grihault portrayed Luke Velaryon, daughter of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, who was killed by Vhagar at the end of Season 1. Ready has also been in several intriguing projects of late, not least of which includes a small role in the Ewan McGregor-led Paramount+ series, A Gentleman in Moscow. Lavery, best known for his work in Vikings, also appeared opposite Jared Harris in the Apple TV+ sci-fi series, Foundation.

What Is ‘All That Glitters’ About?

All That Glitters follows Ryan (Grihault), the lighting technician for his school's production of Romeo and Juliet, which is set to be directed by his father, Philip (Downie). Ryan has a tough time concentrating on his role with production as he's madly in love with Jasmine, the young girl who plays Juliet. Everything changes for Ryan when one night, the ghost of Shakespeare himself (Ready) shows up in his room and offers to teach him everything he knows about theater to make him the perfect co-star for Jasmine.

Peter Lavery, who has written and directed several shorts in the last few years, will make his feature debut as both a scribe and director with All That Glitters. Joe Andrews will produce along with Johnny Gogan of Bandit Films. In addition to Downie, Grihault, and Ready, the supporting cast will be filled out by Anya Preston in the role of Cassie, Noah Manzoor as Fred, and James Craven stepping into the role of Hugo.

All That Glitters recently entered production but does not yet have an official release date. Check out Downie's interview with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt and watch Downie in Outlander, now streaming on Netflix.

