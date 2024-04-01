The Big Picture A new sneak peek at comedy series Hapless sees Tim Downie spark a debate about the word "moist."

The series follows a British journalist, played by Downie, who accidentally ends up tangled in the UK's small but disturbing anti-semitism movement.

The British series arrives on Peacock in April.

The word "moist" has long been the subject of intense debate, much like the last slice of pizza at a party that nobody wants to claim but everyone secretly desires, and that is the subject of this exclusive clip that Collider is delighted to be bringing our readers, from the upcoming Peacock series Hapless. How on earth did we get to this? Well, let's unpack it.

Unlike its more straightforward cousins "wet" and "damp," which conjure up images of rain-soaked socks or a foggy morning, "moist" tiptoes through the English language, leaving a trail of cringed faces and shudders in its wake. "Wet" is the ocean on a stormy day; "damp" is your towel after a quick shower; but "moist"? "Moist" is the uncomfortable middle ground that nobody asked for, yet everyone has an opinion about. It's like being offered a handshake when your hands are already full — awkward and slightly problematic. We all know exactly what we think of when we hear the word moist, don't we? Come on, whisper it to yourself. Moist. What pops into your head? This is a safe space, no judgement here. Okay, we're ready to talk about it. You were thinking of cake, right? Yes, when it comes to cake, "moist" suddenly transforms from the word you love to hate, to the highest compliment your baking can receive. It’s controversial, sure, but only until you take that first, perfect bite.

And it's a lovely cake that features in the clip as Tim Downie's Paul Green and Jeany Spark as his sister, Naomi, as they go for a delightful cake tasting session with Sally Phillips presenting a delicious slice to them both. Paul, sadly for Naomi, proffers his take that the cake is incredibly moist, to which Naomi takes great offense, as, allegedly, it conjures other connotations of aroused women. Unfortunately, the caterer takes this the wrong way and threatens to attack Naomi.

What Is 'Hapless' About?

Image via Peacock

Hapless is a British television series that revolves around the life of Paul Green, a journalist based in London, who becomes accidentally tangled up in the UK's small but disturbing anti-semitism movement. The series is a dark comedy, navigating the absurdities and twisted humour arising from Paul's sometimes disastrous misadventures. He tries to navigate his personal and professional life while dealing with the ups and downs that arise from his interactions with the anti-Semitic group, the Jewish community, and other characters he encounters along the way.

Hapless will debut on Peacock, starting on April 10. Check out the exclusive clip below:

Your browser does not support the video tag.