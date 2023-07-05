Batman collectors will soon be able to add a new Robin figure to their collection. McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new Robin figure based on the Tim Drake version of the Boy Wonder. The figure features the bo staff used by Drake in the comic books. Pre-orders for the figure are scheduled to launch on July 6.

Tim Drake was created by writer Marv Wolfman and Pat Broderick and introduced in Batman #436 in 1989. Tim took up the mantle of Robin after Jason Todd was murdered by the Joker in the 1988 storyline "A Death in the Family." He was the third character to use the mantle of Robin after Dick Grayson and Jason. After the events of "Final Crisis," where Bruce Wayne was presumed dead, Tim took up the mantle of Red Robin in 2009. Damian Wayne then took up the mantle of Robin, and has been the Boy Wonder ever since.

The Tim Drake version of Robin went on to become a main character in The New Batman Adventures, the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series. In the series, Tim was voiced by Mathew Valencia. This version of the character later appeared in the 2003 animated film Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman, voiced by Eli Marienthal. An older version of the character later appeared in Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2000), voiced by Dean Stockwell. Tim Drake also appeared in the animated series Young Justice, voiced by Cameron Bowen. In live action, the character was introduced in the third season of Titans, played by Jay Lycurgo. In the series, Tim worked with the Titans to stop Jonathan Crane (Vincent Kartheiser) and the Red Hood/Jason Todd (Curran Walters), after the two villains took over Gotham City. This version of Tim went on to take up the mantle of Robin in the fourth season.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: Now Is the Time for a Batman and Robin Movie With Dick Grayson and Damian Wayne

Robin Will Return in to the Big Screen 'The Brave and the Bold'

Although Batman has appeared in multiple films recently, a version of Robin hasn't appeared in a movie since Batman & Robin in 1997. When announcing the first films and television series of the upcoming DC Universe, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed that a new version of Batman would be introduced in The Brave and the Bold. They also announced that the film would feature Damian Wayne. The film will be directed by Andy Muschietti, who recently directed The Flash movie.

The Tim Drake Robin figure will be available to pre-order on July 6. The figure can be seen below. In the meantime, check out this trailer for Titans Season 4, featuring Lycurgo's version of Tim Drake, which can also be found below: