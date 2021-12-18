He also talks about why he’s so excited for people to see his wife’s (Faith Hill) performance on the show.

With the first two episodes of 1883 premiering tomorrow night on Paramount+, I recently got to speak with Tim McGraw about making the Yellowstone prequel series. During the interview, McGraw talked about what drew him to the role, how he and his wife (Faith Hill) have been fans of Yellowstone since the first episode, why he loved Taylor Sheridan’s scripts for 1883, the many challenges of filming on location for both the cast and crew, why he’s so excited for people to see his wife’s performance, and how the series tries to show what it was really like in 1883.

If you haven’t seen the 1883 trailer, the prequel series was created by Taylor Sheridan, and it explores the Dutton family’s journey west through the Great Plains and how they ended up owning their expansive Montana ranch as seen on Yellowstone. 1883 also stars Sam Elliott, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hébert.

Check out what Tim McGraw had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Finally, unlike some shows which are filmed on soundstages, 1883 was mostly filmed on location and you can easily see how challenging it must have been to make the series for everyone involved. If you’re a fan of Yellowstone I’m extremely confident you’ll love the series.

Tim McGraw

Why did he want to be part of 1883?

Why he loved Taylor Sheridan’s scripts for the series and how he was inspired by them.

How he wasn’t looking for a movie or series but due to the quality of the writing he decided to be part of it.

How 1883 is shot on location, so what are the challenges for the cast and crew?

What is he most excited for people to see in the series?

Why he’s so excited for people to see his wife’s performance.

