In May 2024, Tim McGraw, who was seen about two years ago in Taylor Sheridan’s Western drama 1883, was announced as the lead of Netflix’s upcoming bull riding series. However, Deadline has confirmed that the country music icon has exited the untitled project in which he was not only set to star but also executive produce. The rodeo drama is created and written by Brandon Camp, who was set to serve as co-showrunner alongside Taylor Elmore.

For those curious about the reason behind McGraw’s sudden departure, it appears that the multifaceted artist is coming off orthopedic surgery on both knees, which he underwent in August due to an injury sustained on tour, resulting in him canceling the rest of his 2024 concert dates. Not to mention, reports revealed he needed to undergo back surgery which would require an unspecified amount of recovery time. With this, McGraw is stepping back from the role, which allows the project to move forward, with the part recast.

In this physically demanding series, McGraw was set to star as a champion in the fierce, competitive world of bull riding, with his character facing a life-or-death crossroads when confronted by the arrival of a fearless young rider whose very existence challenges his ways and unearths secrets that force him to reckon with his past. Now, the future of the series, which comes from Skydance Television and McGraw’s Skydance-backed Down Home, is unclear, with talks of recasting circulating.

Tim McGraw Contributed to Bringing The Dutton Clan to Life