The Big Picture Tim McGraw will star in a new Netflix series as an aging rodeo star facing personal challenges in the high-stakes world of bull riding.

McGraw, known for his country music career, has also found success in acting, with notable roles in films and TV series like Yellowstone.

The untitled bull riding series will be created and produced by Brandon Camp, and is eagerly awaited by fans of McGraw's work both in music and on screen.

Country music sensation and 1883 star Tim McGraw will play an aging rodeo star in a new series for Netflix. The new TV series, which was announced today, will be set in the high-stakes world of competitive bull riding, where eight seconds separates also-rans from champions, and where one false move can mean broken bones, paralysis, or worse. The as-yet-untitled series hails from Skydance Television.

McGraw will star as a champion in the sport of bull riding, in which a rider must stay on a bucking bull for at least eight seconds as the animal furiously tries to dislodge them. His character's glory days are behind him, however, and he is at a personal crossroads when he meets a new competitor - a fearless younger man whose presence forces McGraw's character to look deep within himself and confront some hidden truths. The series will be created, written, executive produced, and showrun by Brandon Camp (Benji, Love and Gelato); it will be his second TV project, after the one-season Dominic Purcell mystery series John Doe.

Who Is Tim McGraw?

Close

The son of World Series champion baseball pitcher Tug McGraw, Tim McGraw is a massively successful country music recording artist. He's sold more than 80 million records worldwide, with ten albums that reached #1 on the Billboard country charts. His biggest hit singles include "It's Your Love", "Just to See You Smile", and "Live Like You Were Dying". He made his acting debut in a 1997 episode of The Jeff Foxworthy Show, and has moved on to a number of more prominent acting roles.

He gave a well-received performance in the 2004 Peter Berg film Friday Night Lights, and has since made appearances in a number of films, including The Kingdom, Country Strong, Four Christmases, The Blind Side, and Tomorrowland. He was featured in two episodes of Yellowstone as James Dutton, the founder of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, and reprised that role in the spinoff miniseries1883 alongside his wife, country musician Faith Hill. He is next set to star in and produce the Western film The Unbelievers.

Tim McGraw's untitled bull riding series will be produced by McGraw, Tim Staples, Brian Kaplan and Joel Bergvall for Down Home, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television. Justified veteran Taylor Elmore will also executive produce and co-showrun.

Tim McGraw's untitled Netflix series has yet to set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. In the meantime, catch McGraw in 1883, streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S.

1883

The post-Civil war generation of the Dutton family travels to Texas, and joins a wagon train undertaking the arduous journey west to Oregon, before settling in Montana to establish what would eventually become the Yellowstone Ranch. Release Date December 19, 2021 Cast Tim McGraw , Sam Elliott , Faith Hill , Isabel May Main Genre Western Seasons 1

Watch on Paramount+