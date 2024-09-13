One Mean Girls star who even returned for the 2024 reboot has officially found his next project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Tim Meadows, also known for performing on Saturday Night Live and for his roles in The Ladies Man and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, has been tapped to star in the upcoming CBS comedy pilot, DMV. The upcoming series is a workplace comedy set in everyone's (least) favorite place in the world, the DMV.

The plot synopsis says, "Our quirky and lovable characters are making minimum wage, doing a thankless job where customers are annoyed before they even walk in the door. Good thing they have each other." Meadows will play a former high school English teacher, Gregg, who just likes to get through his DMV duties as quickly as possible.

The series is based on a short story by Katherine Heiny, and the teleplay will be penned by Dana Klein. Klein made her writing debut in 1998, writing several episodes of the sitcom Jesse, and she followed that up writing even more episodes of Becker, another sitcom, starring Ted Danson. She then wrote eight episodes of the hit sitcom Friends, which stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, and she's also worked on other projects along the way, such as Twins (Sara Gilbert, Molly Stanton) and most recently, Dinner with the Parents (Dan Bakkedahl, Henry Hall). Klein will also serve as the showrunner for DMV, and she has several other projects in the works of which details are largely being kept under wraps.

What Are Tim Meadows’ Most Famous Roles?

Like many Hollywood stars, Meadows got his start on Saturday Night Live, but he's now had an extraordinarily successful career as a screen actor. One of his most famous roles came in 2002 when he played the SNL character Leon Phelps in The Ladies Man, the raunchy comedy which also stars Billy Dee Williams and John Witherspoon. Meadows also starred opposite Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Kevin James in Grown Ups and the sequel, Grown Ups 2, the comedy films that spent much of August dominating the Max streaming charts.

DMV does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the series and check out Meadows in Mean Girls (2024), now streaming on Paramount+.

