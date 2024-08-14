The Big Picture Tim Miller's new project, Secret Level, will set short stories in iconic video game levels, a unique and ambitious endeavor at Prime Video.

The series will feature stories in popular game worlds like New World and Spelunky, a never-before-seen concept that will require plenty of creative navigation.

Prime Video has found success with video game adaptations like Fallout, making Secret Level an anticipated project to watch for updates.

The director of the first Deadpool movie and a divisive entry in the Terminator franchise has signed on for his next project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Tim Miller, best known for directing Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate, and also creating/directing Love, Death & Robots, is teaming up with Prime Video for a new video game project that you've never seen before. Miller will work with Amazon MGM on Secret Level, a series that will set multiple short stories in the worlds of some of the most iconic video game levels of all time. This is a major gamble for Prime Video, but if the studio is able to pull it off, Secret Level has a chance to go down as one of the most memorable and intriguing projects ever.

The premise of Secret Level is simple, albeit much more simple than the execution of the series. Amazon will reportedly work to secure the IP rights to multiple PlayStation titles among other popular franchises such as New World and Spelunky, which allows Miller and his production company, Blur Studio, to set a short story in the confines of that world. Think about a new short story from a brilliant writer set in the world of Zelda, or a Star Wars-esque story that takes place in the world of Cyberpunk. This is something that has never been done before and will undoubtedly require Miller and co. to jump through plenty of hoops, but it's an intriguing concept nonetheless.

What Are the Best Video Game Adaptations Ever?

The last few years have been a gift for fans of video game adaptations who have long been waiting to see their favorite characters and stories adapted into the world of film and television. The Last of Us kicked off in 2023 and went down as one of the best TV shows of the year and will forever be remembered as one of the best video game adaptations ever, with Season 2 and beyond already confirmed to be on the way. Prime Video also found a major win earlier this year with Fallout, the TV series starring Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell, which has been nominated for 17 Emmy Awards.

Few details are known about Secret Level at this time, and the project is nowhere near an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Miller's work on Love, Death & Robots now streaming on Netflix.

Love, Death & Robots A collection of animated short stories that span various genres including science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy. Cast Fred Tatasciore , Nolan North , Noshir Dalal , Josh Brener Seasons 3

