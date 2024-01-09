The Big Picture T.I.M., a sci-fi thriller, introduces a sophisticated android that can assist humanity with any task.

The film stars Georgina Campbell, Mark Rawley and Eamon Farren.

Director Spencer Brown makes his feature directorial debut with T.I.M., focusing on the dangers of irresponsible AI use.

During a time when concerns regarding artificial intelligence and its effect on everyone's daily lives continue to rise, sci-fi thriller T.I.M. will introduce a sophisticated android meant to help humanity with any task they need. But before the premise of the story becomes something straight out of a Terminator sequel, the Technologically Integrated Servant needs to come out of his box. Time will tell if the robot will be a friendly mechanical butler, or a threat to society. Before the film premieres in theaters and on digital platforms this month, Collider is excited to exclusively present a new clip from the movie.

The clip follows Abi (Georgina Campbell) and Paul (Mark Rowley) as they open the box containing T.I.M. (Eamon Farren). Abi has been working on the project for a while, trying to create any customer's perfect assistant, but as they activate the android, they will soon realize that messing with a powerful artificial intelligence was probably a bad idea. At the mere suggestion of Abi taking a bath, T.I.M. begins to prepare the water remotely, without having to physically walk to the bathroom. The aggressive way in which the android takes control of the facility creates concerns for the two lead characters, even if T.I.M. isn't necessarily a violent threat yet.

Spencer Brown directed T.I.M., after writing the screenplay for the movie alongside Sarah Govett. The filmmaker previously worked on a couple of shorts and independent movies as an actor, before deciding to step behind the camera for the production of T.I.M., which will mark Brown's feature directorial debut. The artist previously helmed a short film titled The Boy With a Camera for a Face.

A Reunion From Beyond the Continent

Image via Brainstorm Media

While T.I.M. will heavily focus on modern technology and how the irresponsible use of artificial intelligence can be dangerous for everybody, the movie will feature a reunion from a very different world. Rowley portrays King Alvitir in The Witcher: Blood Origin, with the character ignoring advice from the people closest to him, leading him to his downfall. On the other hand, Farren plays Cahir in the main Witcher series. The character was recently imprisoned by the White Flame, with his fate possibly being revealed in the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix hit show.

You can check out Collider's exclusive clip from T.I.M. above, before the movie premieres in theaters and on digital platforms on January 12: