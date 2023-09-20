Comedy, drama, and everything in between is all in a day’s work for Tim Robbins. The iconic American actor, writer, and director may have been in some of the most quintessential comedies of the 1980s and ‘90s, but that doesn’t make his dramatic roles any less compelling.

Robbins can make even bad movies better; he’s likely the only person to emerge from 2011’s Green Lantern with any dignity intact. Robbins was most recently seen on television in Hulu’s Castle Rock: these 10 Tim Robbins movies are his best.

10 'Dark Waters' (2019)

Robbins had seemingly disappeared from the cinematic landscape for a short time, which made his return to dramatic storytelling in Todd Haynes’ criminally underrated 2019 drama Dark Waters even more rewarding. The film explores the DuPont scandal, in which the corporate defense lawyer Robert Bilott (the great Mark Ruffalo) uncovers the company’s pollution of the environment.

Robbins has a memorable supporting role as Tom Terp, a supervising partner at the firm who helps Bilot in his mission. While the film certainly does not empathize with the DuPont employees, it does show how men like Terp were able to enact change.

9 'Code 46' (2003)

Michael Winterbottom’s underrated 2003 science fiction thriller Code 46 examines the nature behind genetic coding in the most detailed way since Gattaca. The film takes place in a dystopian society where those with different genetic makeup are unable to form relationships.

Robbins plays a dour, serious government agent who falls in love with an enigmatic woman (Samantha Morton) against the wishes of his superiors; it’s a clever update on the Romeo & Juliet narrative. Although Robbins is known for his eccentric qualities, he succeeds in bringing a more serious character to life.

8 'Top Gun' (1986)

Top Gun is so packed with great performances that it’s easy to forget that Robbins was even part of it; while his character “Merlin” isn’t given quite as many iconic lines as Tom Cruise’s Maverick or Val Kilmer’s Iceman, he’s still part of the reason that the film’s ensemble cast works so well together.

The realistic comradery between the different cadets and their unique nicknames helped make Top Gun at least somewhat feel like it was accurate to the authentic military experience. Robbins unfortunately did not return to reprise his role in Top Gun: Maverick.

7 'Jacob's Ladder' (1990)

Robbins gives one of his most gripping dramatic performances in the disorienting paranoid thriller Jacob’s Ladder. The 1990 thriller focuses on a war veteran's experiences as he recovers from his trauma and can no longer determine the difference between reality and his visions; Robbins brought post-traumatic stress disorder to life in a very realistic way.

His empathetic quality of the film made it stronger, as the audience would not have been able to follow the film’s never-ending series of twists without a strong emotional performance at its center.

6 'Bob Roberts' (1992)

Roberts made a profound statement with Bob Roberts, a film that he wrote, directed, and starred in. Robbins’ titular character is a right-wing musician whose seemingly ridiculous campaign for the United States Senate is taken seriously after his extremist views attract a massive cult following.

The film’s examination of radicalization makes it particularly unnerving, as many of Roberts’ qualities are reflected in modern politics. As a director, Robbins utilized a creative quasi-documentarian approach that made his over-the-top performance even more disturbing; at times, it feels like Bob Roberts is a true-crime film.

5 'Bull Durham' (1988)

Robbins has never stolen the scene as much as he did in the classic 1988 romantic sports comedy Bull Durham. Any romantic comedy needs a good goofball, and Robbins more than delivers with one of his zaniest roles to date.

Robbins appears as the rookie baseball player rookie pitcher Ebby Nuke LaLoosh, who becomes reliant on the advice of his manager (Kevin Costner) to the point that it disrupts his romantic relationship with his girlfriend (Susan Sarandon). There’s a reason that Robbins and Sarandon’s chemistry is so successful: the couple is married in real life!

4 'The Hudsucker Proxy' (1994)

Robbins adds just the right amount of heart and humor to one of the Coen Brothers’ most underrated films. He stars as the goofball Norville Barnes, who somehow manages to rise up the corporate ladder due to an internal scheme.

While The Hudsucker Proxy tends not to be held in as high regard as the Coens’ most acclaimed classics, such as Fargo or No Country For Old Men, it wasn’t trying to emulate the goal. The Hudsucker Proxy feels like a particularly clever modern spin on the premise of a 1930s screwball comedy.

3 'The Player' (1992)

Robbins’ performance as Griffin Mill in Robert Altman’s 1992 masterpiece The Player is one of the definitive movie anti-heroes. The film is tailor-made for cinephiles; Mill is a studio executive obsessed with tracking down an infuriated writer who sent him a death threat.

Robbins captures the film industry's cynicism and hints at the creative desires Mill tries to erk out within a broken system. The film’s depiction of studios’ inability to help artists feels particularly timely in the wake of the current SAG and WGA strikes.

2 'Mystic River' (2003)

Robbins has never been more heartbreaking than he is in Clint Eastwood’s powerful 2003 drama. The film examines the relationship between the childhood friends Jimmy Markum (Sean Penn), Sean Devine (Kevin Bacon), and Dave Boyle (Robbins) in the aftermath of a traumatic incident; the murder of Jimmy’s daughter (Emmy Rossum) sparks memories of the past.

Dave feels increased pressure to discuss his experiences when Jimmy grows to suspect his old friend’s innocence. Robbins delicately handled the responsibility of playing a victim of sexual assault and took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

1 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

When you think Tim Robbins, you think of The Shawshank Redemption. It is one of the greatest films of all time and has a seemingly unparalleled ability to inspire hope from an audience. Robbins’ performance as the falsely convicted prisoner Andy speaks to the brilliance of the film’s seemingly counterintuitive premise. Why would there ever be a reason to find hope in a prison?

There’s never been a more endearing friendship in film history than Andy and Red (Morgan Freeman); the two magnificent actors complement each other perfectly, making the ending even more tear-jerking.

