The Big Picture Tim Robinson lands HBO pilot for The Chair Company, playing a man involved in a workplace conspiracy.

HBO picks up second half-hour comedy pilot, following recent renewal for I Think You Should Leave.

Robinson, known for Detroiters and I Think You Should Leave, collaborates with Adam McKay on new project.

HBO has told Tim Robinson that they think he should stay. The rising comedy star has landed a pilot order with the network for the half-hour comedy The Chair Company. Deadline reports that the pilot will be written by, executive produced by, and star Robinson. He will play a man who, like so many of his characters on the sketch series I Think You Should Leave, has an embarrassing incident at work. Unlike those characters, who are constrained by the time limits of the sketch format, this incident leads him to uncover a massive, wide-ranging conspiracy.

This is the second half-hour comedy pilot HBO has picked up recently; last month, they greenlit a coming-of-age pilot starring Rachel Sennott. These moves come with the end of HBO's longtime comedy flagship, Curb Your Enthusiasm, on the horizon; their similarly auteur-driven comedy series Barry concluded last year. It also comes at an opportune time for Robinson; I Think You Should Leave has not yet been renewed for a third season, although its streaming home, Netflix, is apparently open to future seasons. Robinson is currently going on tour with ITYSL co-creator Zach Kanin (who will also executive produce The Chair Company) as I Think You Should Leave Live.

Who is Tim Robinson?

A native of Detroit, Robinson became a featured player on Saturday Night Live in 2012. After a season on the show, he moved behind the scenes as part of the show's writing staff. Leaving the show in 2016, he co-created the Comedy Central sitcom Detroiters with fellow SNL writer Kanin; it starred Robinson and fellow Detroiter Sam Richardson as a pair of low-rent ad executives who produce bizarre commercials for local businesses. The series was canceled after its second season, and Robinson signed on to Netflix, where he created the surreal sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave, which has netted him three Emmys. Robinson has also made appearances in An American Pickle and Scream VI, and has lent his voice to Teenage Euthanasia, Digman!, and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

In addition to Robinson and Kanin, The Chair Company will be executive produced by Adam McKay and Todd Schulman for Hyperobject Industries. This will be the first collaboration between Robinson and comedy impresario McKay, who is currently working on a climate change project for Netflix.

The Chair Company has been given a pilot order at HBO; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.