Tim Robinson just filmed a new pilot for HBO, and he's ready to share some tantalizing details about it. The off-kilter comedy mastermind behind I Think You Should Leave discussed the new series, The Chair Company, with Collider's Steve Weintraub at the Toronto International Film Festival. Robinson is at the festival to promote his new film, Friendship.

When asked if he thinks HBO will pick the pilot up for a series, Robinson wasn't sure:

I don't know. We just finished it. I would just describe it as very simple. [Laughs] The logline is: an embarrassing incident happens to a guy at work, and he uncovers a conspiracy theory that he follows, based on that embarrassing incident.

He elaborated on how far he thinks the series could go down the conspiracy rabbit hole if it were to be picked up for multiple seasons:

With this one in particular, when we started working on it, we realized how far it could go and how big it could become. You don’t think of the idea and say, “Okay, this could be one season, this could be two seasons, or this could be three seasons.” It's just as you work on it, then it builds into whatever it's gonna be.

Robinson discussed coming up with a "series bible" for the show's labyrinthine conspiracy with Zach Kanin, his I Think You Should Leave and Detroiters collaborator:

We know all that stuff. But it took us working on it for a long time. We've been working on it for a while.

What Do We Know About 'The Chair Company'?

Close

In addition to co-creating and producing the series, Robinson will also play the lead, a man who uncovers a huge conspiracy. Co-starring with him are Lake Bell (Harley Quinn), Sophia Lillis (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Will Price (Goosebumps), Joseph Tudisco (The Post), and Lou Diamond Phillips (Longmire); Bell, Lillis, Price, and Tudisco will be regulars if the pilot goes to series, and Phillips will recur. Veteran TV director Andrew DeYoung (The Decameron, Our Flag Means Death) will direct the pilot and executive produce the series; he made his directorial debut with Friendship, which stars Robinson and will premiere at TIFF.

Although The Chair Company's fate has yet to be decided, fans of Tim Robinson's brand of cringe comedy have some good news to celebrate. As revealed in his conversation with Collider, a fourth season of I Think You Should Leave is in the works, although it has yet to be officially announced by Netflix.

The Chair Company has completed its pilot episode; there is no word yet if HBO will pick it up as a series. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and look for more from our exclusive interview with Robinson soon.