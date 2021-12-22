The first images from Sundown showcase Tim Roth just relaxing by the beach and having a blast in a new drama. The film is set to be released in select theaters starting January 28, 2021 after a successful premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

The film is written and directed by Michel Franco, who is known for several English language films including New Order, Chronic, and April’s Daughteras well as films such as Después de Lucía and Los Herederos. Alongside Roth, the cast includes Charlotte Gainsbourg, Iazua Larios, Henry Goodman, Albertine Kotting McMillan, and Samuel Bottomley.

Roth and Gainsbourg play Neil and Alice Bennett, who are the core of a wealthy family that is enjoying a vacation in Mexico. All is well until an emergency cuts their trip short and reveals a few of the simmering tensions within the family.

The new still showcases Roth and the family relaxing at the resort with Gainsbourg giving the rest of the family a distinct look, which may be foreshadowing for the drama to come as well as showcases a glimpse into the family’s dynamic.

Sundown is not the only project of Roth’s that will arrive in 2022. The action crime film The Jesuit just completed filming and the Andrew Semans thriller Resurrection is currently in post production. Roth’s work isn’t just on the big screen, as Roth is connected to the upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk, which is also in post production.

Gainsbourg also has a few other upcoming projects, including The Almond and the Seahorse, which is in post production, and The Pale Blue Eye, which is currently filming.

Sundown promises to be quite the thrill ride, promising betrayals, tension and incredible sceneries if the still is anything to go by. It seems like Franco’s latest film will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

