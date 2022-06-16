Legendary comic book artist Tim Sale passed away at the age of 66. Over the years the artist worked on many characters we love, but perhaps he was best know for his inking Batman: The Long Halloween series. The comic book most recently influenced Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman.

Sale's Twitter account confirmed the news to the fans, "It’s with a heavy sadness that I must announce that Tim Sale passed away today. He passed with the love of his life beside him, and loves all of you very much." A few days ago, DC Publisher Jim Lee took to Twitter to inform fans about Sale’s hospitalization. He wrote, "I regret to share the very sad news that the legendary artist Tim Sale has been admitted to the hospital with severe health issues."

Sale had a long and illustrious career working in the comic industry working with the likes of Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, Harris Comics, and Oni Press. The artist frequently collaborated with writer Jeph Loeb with whom he returned to do The Long Halloween multiple times be it the follow-up Dark Victory to the Catwoman: When in Rome, the spinoff that gave Selina Kyle many traits and the origin story that we’ve come to love her for. They also worked together on The Long Halloween’s ‘spiritual tie-in’ Haunted Knight, up till last year’s Long Halloween Special.

The duo also worked on the titles like Challengers of the Unknown Must Die! and Superman For All Seasons at DC. The comic artist also collaborated with Matt Wagner and became the regular artist on Grendel in its final seven issues before Comico ceased publishing comic books. For Marvel, Sale and Loeb created a ‘color’ series that includes Daredevil: Yellow, Captain America: White, Spider-Man: Blue, and Hulk: Gray, among others along with Wolverine and Gambit: Victims. Sale penciled some of the iconic looks for these characters. He launched the Superman Confidential series in 2007 and also created the clairvoyant artwork in the TV series Heroes, as the work of the precognitive artist Isaac Mendez.

Over the years, Sale won the Eisner Award for Best Penciler/Inker for his work on Superman For All Seasons and Grendel: Black, White and Red. His short story with Wagner in Black, White and Red #1 also won an Eisner for Best Short Story.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Sales’ family, friends, and co-workers. Read DC Comics' tweet about his passing below: