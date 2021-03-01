With the live-action/animated hybrid movie Tom and Jerry now playing in select theaters and available on HBO Max, I recently got to speak director Tim Story about making his adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon. During the interview, Story talked about why he took inspiration from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, why he paid homage to Tim Burton’s Batman in the film, how they decided on the look of Tom and Jerry, Easter eggs, if they could make changes on set even while dealing with so many animated characters, and more.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Tom and Jerry are now in New York City and their long-time rivalry is reignited when Jerry secretly movies into one of New York City’s most luxurious hotels on the eve of a huge wedding between a very famous couple (Colin Jost and Pallavi Sharda). In an attempt to get rid of the hotel’s mouse problem, the manager (Rob Delaney) asks his event manager (Michael Peña) and his newest employee (Chloë Grace Moretz) to find a way to deal with the situation which includes hiring Tom. Of course, the ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy the wedding, everyone’s careers, and possibly the hotel itself. Jeong plays the hotel Chef.

Check out what Tim Story had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Tim Story:

How they decided on Tom and Jerry’s look in the film.

Why he took inspiration from Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

How he copied a sequence from Tim Burton’s Batman and how did it happen?

Were they able to change a lot on set or were things locked due to having animated characters?

Are there any Easter eggs people should look out for?

