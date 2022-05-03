Clayton Cardenas, who portrays Angel Reyes in Mayans M.C., has officially signed on to play the leading male role in the upcoming drama film, Time Alone. Taraji P. Henson has already been tapped to play the film's female lead. Time Alone will be directed by Alessandro Camon, who is adapting the film from his own play of the same name. The film will tell intersecting stories of Gabriel and Anna, two people who are subjected to their own forms of isolation and loneliness after Gabriel kills a rival gang member and Anna experiences the loss of her police officer son when he is killed in the line of duty. The play was told as several overlapping monologues spoken by the two lead characters.

This is not the first time the role of Gabriel has come into Cardena's life. Cardena was once set to take on the role onstage with the Belle Rêve production that premiered at Los Angeles Theatre Center, but scheduling conflicts made it so the actor had to step down from the role. Cardenas spoke about the journey that led him to the role, saying:

“From the moment I auditioned for the role in 2017, I had a gut instinct I would be portraying this character. To see it go from the theater stages to film feels fully aligned with what I ultimately envisioned for this project. I am truly honored to be working with my costar Taraji, whose body of work I’ve always admired, and to bring life to the words of Alessandro, who I am deeply in awe of. These two are the type of artists I continue to strive to work with to leave a dent in the universe.”

The film adaptation of Time Alone will be produced by Motus Studios, The Rosenzweig Group, and TPH Entertainment, among others. As a play, Time Alone won the Stage Raw Award and Critics Award for Best Play, and was also nominated for several other prestigious awards. Production on the film will begin in July in Los Angeles.

In addition to his series regular role in Mayans M.C., Cardeas is known for appearing in the shows American Crime and Snowfall, as well the films Lowlife and Khali the Killer. Henson is known for starring in the show Empire, as well as the films Hustle & Flow, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Hidden Figures, and will next be seen in the upcoming remake of The Color Purple as well as the true-crime drama Till. Camon is a playwright and screenwriter who wrote the screenplays for the films The Messenger featuring Woody Harrelson and Bullet to the Head starring Sylvester Stallone. Camon also wrote the script for the upcoming film The Listener, which is directed by Steve Buscemi and stars Tessa Thompson.

Time Alone does not currently have an official release date.

