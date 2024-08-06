The Big Picture Apple TV+'s Time Bandits lacks diversity by including no actors with dwarfism in the main cast, impacting the series' humor and character depth.

The original film's prominent use of actors with dwarfism adds authenticity and depth to the characters, creating a unique dynamic.

The removal of these actors from the television adaptation leaves a void, impacting the overall charm and unity of the bandit characters.

Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement's newest project for Apple TV+, Time Bandits, is a ten-episode series based on the 1981 movie of the same name by Terry Gilliam. Like the film, it follows the adventures of a young history buff named Kevin (Kal-El Tuck), who runs into a group of time-hopping thieves called the Time Bandits. Using a map that they stole from the Supreme Being (Waititi), they travel through holes in time and space to rob history blind, all while evading the forces of the Supreme Being who wants the map back, and Pure Evil (Clement), who wishes to use the map to remake creation in his image.

The new version of the story is a mixed bag, especially regarding the Time Bandits themselves. While their actors are all talented and doing their best with the material given, they pale compared to the film's version due to poor humor and no feeling of unity. Then there's the fact that none of the bandits are actors with dwarfism — unlike the original film, where all six were.

Time Bandits (2024) A young history enthusiast, Kevin, joins forces with a band of time-traveling thieves on a mission to save his family and the world. As they embark on high-stakes adventures through different eras, they face whimsical and perilous challenges. The series is helmed by Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, and Iain Morris, blending humor and fantasy. Release Date July 24, 2024 Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Cast Kal-El Tuck , Sarah Darkin , Lisa Kudrow , Tadhg Murphy , Rune Temte , Roger Jean Nsengiyumva , Kiera Thompson , Nikita Chronis

The 'Time Bandits' Movie Approached Casting Differently

Actors with dwarfism have always had a tough time finding work in Hollywood. Historically, the science-fiction and fantasy genres have always been a place where they could find steady employment, but it involved dressing up in costumes to play short creatures. Some of the most prominent instances come from Star Wars: R2-D2 was operated by Kenny Baker, and the main Ewok from Return of the Jedi, Wicket, was played by Warwick Davis, who has had a successful career portraying fantasy creatures. 1971's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory also used actors with dwarfism for the orange-skinned Oompa-Loompas. While audiences could at least see their faces, it's another famous example where little people had to dress up as colorful characters to find work.

This made Time Bandits an outlier when six of them — Kenny Baker, David Rappaport, Malcolm Dixon, Mike Edmonds, Jack Purvis, and Tiny Ross — were cast as the leading characters alongside child actor Craig Warnock as Kevin. According to Gilliam, the decision came from the desire to make the film from a child's point of view and keep the camera at a child's level. Fearing that a child actor wouldn't be able to sustain the audience's attention, Gilliam decided to cast actors with dwarfism so that they could appear alongside Warnock without visually overpowering him, as most adult actors would with a child:

"It allowed me to have a group of guys who are normally stuck inside of Wombe-Costumes and tin cans, and allow them to be the heroes, and never really comment on how tall or how not tall they are. ... There's something where you take people and put them into a situation they've always dreamed of being able to play in, and they're brilliant in it."

Gilliam's choice worked out in the end, helping to give Time Bandits a unique identity even as more fantasy films were taking off in the 1980s. By allowing the actors to be themselves instead of overpowering them with lots of makeup and crazy costumes, the bandits feel more like real people and less like fantastical creatures. This can best be seen through how genuine the camaraderie between the bandits feels. They care for one another, but like any dysfunctional family, also have moments of fighting and discord. Part of this was due to Rappaport, who played the unofficial leader, Randall, intentionally keeping his distance from the rest of the cast. Baker and Purvis were friends outside of work, which fed into the relationship between their characters Fidgit and Wally. Plus, having six actors with dwarfism playing the leads in a successful kids' film was a great win for diversity, and paved the way for similarly-led films, like Willow.

Apple TV+'s Adaptation of 'Time Bandits' Overlooks What Made the Movie Great

Close

Unfortunately, the same level of care can't quite be said for Waititi's show. First and foremost, none of the new bandits are portrayed by actors with dwarfism. They are diverse in other ways, such as including actors of different ethnicities and two women within the ensemble cast, but this representation comes at a cost. Time Bandits was one of the few projects that had actors with dwarfism as leads, so to see them removed like this leaves a feeling of unease, like they have been squeezed out of their own story for the sake of other diversity. It's also reminiscent of when Warner Bros. offered Gilliam the chance to direct sequels to his original film — on the condition that he not cast dwarf actors as the bandits. (Gilliam reportedly told them to f***k off.)

Not helping any of this is the fact that the new bandits are, quite frankly, unfunny, paling in comparison to the originals. Despite this show having more time to dedicate to the characters than the film, the bandits have virtually no character. All of them are portrayed as quirky and incompetent at their job, with one additional trait to help them stand out. The best way to see this is by comparing the two leaders of the bandits: Randall and Penelope (Lisa Kudrow). They share similar traits, such as ambition and narcissism, but Randall is a much more capable leader who not only held his crew together but inspired them to do the impossible thanks in large part to his self-confidence. He even negotiates his team out of a bind when they encounter another group of bandits loyal to Robin Hood (John Cleese). In contrast, Penelope seems like a genius among idiots who only comes up with half-baked plans on the fly and doesn't show any remorse when any member of her gang is in peril. When the bandits are confronted by the Chinese pirate Zheng Yi Sao (Katlyn Wong), Penelope's negotiations make things worse until Kevin smooths things over. The other bandits suffer the same flaws; their dominant trait is their incompetence, which makes it difficult to connect with them as characters.

There are actors with dwarfism in the Time Bandits TV show, but they've been relegated to the role of supporting characters and background gags. Episode 2 sees a few of them in the Supreme Being's headquarters, including one playing a Cherub, who provides the Supreme Being with a Cherub-spiced latte. Unfortunately, this leads to an uninspired piss joke while also seeing an actor with dwarfism once again relegated to playing a magical creature in an IP that initially broke those trends. That said, the series' most recent episode has introduced two new dwarf inspectors who are following Kevin and the bandits to try and recover the map before it falls into the hands of Pure Evil. While their subplot means that they will likely play an active role in future episodes — though to what extent, exactly, remains to be seen — one can't help but wonder why these two actors weren't cast as the bandits in the first place, honoring the legacy of the original film.

Time Bandits is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Watch on Apple TV+