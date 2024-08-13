Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Time Bandits Episode 6.

Apple TV+'s Time Bandits is past its halfway point, and things aren't looking great. Based on the 1981 movie of the same name by Terry Gilliam, it follows a history buff named Kevin (Ka-El Tuck) who meets five individuals called the Time Bandits, who have managed to steal the map of the universe from the Supreme Being (Taika Waititi). Now on the run, the bandits hope to rob history blind, and they take Kevin along with them after his parents are turned to coal by a demon in service of Pure Evil (Jemaine Clement), who wants to claim the map for himself.

So far, the six episodes that have been released have not been the strongest in terms of writing, humor, pacing, or character development, making the viewing experience rather mixed, to say the least. However, Time Bandits' most recent episode, "Mansa Musa," addressed all those issues. While not enough to save the show, it is the first episode that justifies this remake and promises interesting character development in the remaining four entries.

What Happens in "Mansa Musa"?

Following Episode 5, "Georgian," Kevin and the Bandits pass through a mysterious void-space before arriving in the middle of the Sahara Desert down one member, Judy (Charlyne Yi). Unsure of how to find her, the group decides to press on and eventually come upon a caravan headed by the King of Mali and the richest man in history, Mansa Musa (Hammed Animashaun). Penelope (Lisa Kudrow), the team's self-appointed leader, concocts a plan to steal from Mansa, which fails spectacularly. Fortunately, Kevin appeases Mansa by telling him stories, prompting him to give the bandits gold and ask Kevin to accompany him to the city of Cairo to meet with its Sultan (Pax Assadi). There is some tension between Mansa and the Sultan since neither will bow before the other, but Mansa thinks of a compromise where both men will bow not to one another but in reverence to the almighty.

As Kevin bonds with Mansa Musa, Penelope falls into a slump, and the rest of the bandits are left to their own devices. Widget (Roger Jean Nsengiyumva), the inept cartographer, wanders into the desert to try and find another time portal. One night, while looking up at the stars, Widget has an epiphany and realizes that the map is based on the stars, allowing him to successfully predict where another portal will open. Meanwhile, the kindly strong man, Bittelig (Rune Temte), bonds with one of Mansa's attendants who is in love with one of Mansa's wives, Queen Inari (Andrea Solonge). In trying to help the attendant, Bittelig comes to terms with his feelings for Judy. Finally, the resident actor, Alto (Tadhg Murphy), does what he can to cheer Penelope up, which leads to Kevin and Mansa setting up a heist for her. Penelope realizes what is going on and is touched by Kevin's gesture, so instead, she steals rubies from the Sultan.

After saying goodbye to Mansa, the bandits head towards the portal, and Kevin flips through his history book. He is shocked to find that the information regarding Mansa's trip to Cairo has changed to account for their arrival, meaning that the past can be changed. However, this causes him to miss the portal with the rest of the bandits. It does re-open a few seconds later, but Kevin's location is currently a mystery. Meanwhile, the Supreme Being reveals that he has captured Judy and intends to use her to retrieve the map so that he can destroy the Earth and rebuild it from scratch.

Why Does "Mansa Musa" Work?

Close

The main reason why "Mansa Musa" succeeds compared to every other episode of Time Bandits thus far is that it gives the characters some much-needed development. The bandits have been struggling for a while now given that all of them are virtually the same character. They're quirky, incompetent, and possess one trait to make them distinct, such as Alto's love of acting or Judy's attempts at being empathetic. "Mansa Musa" allows the characters to explore new sides of themselves, making them feel more three-dimensional and like a proper team. Alto steps up when Penelope falls into depression, showing true concern for his fellow bandits and leadership qualities of his own. Widget's ability to link the map to the stars shows his insightfulness and ability to notice patterns. Bittelig's time with Mansa's servant demonstrates that he is a much better empath than Judy because he's able to connect to others through shared experiences. Even Penelope gets a bit of growth as she thanks Kevin for trying to cheer her up.

Kevin, however, is the true star of the episode. Like the bandits, he had been struggling to find his place on the show; sometimes Kevin was the smart kid who could help the bandits thanks to his knowledge of history, but other times, the series made a point to show that Kevin didn't know everything. He tried to be the moral compass but also had no problems consorting with criminals in the episode "Prohibition" if it meant he could go to a party. "Mansa Musa" fixes this by allowing Kevin's passion for sharing facts and stories to be plot-relevant and helpful. He demonstrates the ability to think quickly under pressure and spin his knowledge of history into interesting stories rather than boring lectures. His attempt to cheer up Penelope is also sweet, showing how he's come to view the bandits as his friends. Tuck has long been the most entertaining actor on the show, and it's wonderful to see him given a chance to experience some wonder at traveling through history.

In terms of how the episode utilizes the character of Mansa Musa, his relationship with Kevin mirrors perhaps the most well-remembered segment of the original film, where Kevin (Craig Warnock) formed a bond with King Agamemnon (Sir Sean Connery). Like Agamemnon, Mansa acts as a surrogate father figure for Kevin and provides the kid with a much-needed boost to his self-worth. He does this through some well-chosen words and by setting a good example not just for Kevin, but for the younger audience that the show is aimed at. His scene with the Sultan demonstrates the importance of temperance: rather than continuing to butt heads until things escalate into a fight, Mansa is wise enough to find a solution that lets both men save face. This is an important lesson that demonstrates the importance of thinking before acting, as well as compromise over conflict. Mansa also encourages Kevin to continue his quest to save his parents rather than remain with him. Even though Kevin's parents aren't the nicest of people, Mansa stresses the importance of acting when you have the power to help others. Hopefully, the rest of the show will be able to maintain the same level of creativity and heart that its most recent episode successfully showcased.

