In today’s modern era of television, adapting cult classics from yesteryear has become a daring, but rewarding endeavor for studios looking to reimagine some of the more underrated old-school IP. With creators looking to introduce their favorite stories to a new generation while satisfying the nostalgia of longtime fans, Apple TV+’s latest is no stranger to this bold, high-stakes trend. Embracing the challenge while working to maintain the 1981 feature film’s absurdist charm is Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement’s reinvention of the fantasy adventure Time Bandits. Retaining the wackiness and surrealism from Monty Python legends Terry Gilliam and Michael Palin’s classic, the 10-part series dives a lot deeper into the characters and myriad of worlds through time portals. While there is a firm, beating heart to the series thanks to its cast — led strongly by Lisa Kudrow — the bumps along the way weaken its overall charm.

Though it does a decent job of establishing a distinct tone and style, with comedy reminiscent of What We Do in the Shadows and Wellington Paranormal, Time Bandits gets lost in itself and at times feels more for adults than it does for its lead audience of children. Keeping true to the original’s lessons in history mixed with horror elements and dry, observational humor, Waititi and Clement, alongside writing partner Iain Morris, understand the assignment. But there are also a few snags in the pacing across episodes that slow down interest. Moreover, the show’s choice to depart from the original film, which was cherished by fans for its inclusive casting at the time, is undoubtedly noticeable and partly peculiar.

Time Bandits Embark on a comedic, high-stakes journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history nerd. Together, they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy's parents — and the world. Genre Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy Debut Date July 24, 2024

What Is 'Time Bandits' About?

Time Bandits follows the adventures of 11-year-old history enthusiast Kevin Haddock (Kal-El Tuck) and his adventures with a ragtag team of bandits who travel through time. As Kevin grows excited about his upcoming birthday, his fascination with the past is evident in his routine conversations about historical events and playing board games alone. If that didn’t sound sad enough, Kevin is often mocked by his parents (James Dryden and Felicity Ward) because of his interests and is usually picked last for soccer games, even behind a child with crutches. His younger sister Saffron (Kiera Thompson), who talks like a Geordie Shore character, constantly asks that her brother be “normal,” but he can’t help it – he’s an old soul who feels out of place. As it so happens, his life takes an unexpected turn one night when intruders led by the obliviously bossy and unafraid Penelope (Kudrow) and her group of bandits emerge from a time portal in his bedroom’s closet.

Kevin’s adventures take off after he is whisked away by the bandits, who are on a quest to evade the Supreme Being (Waititi) and navigate through key historical junctures using a stolen map of the universe. As it so happens, this map guides the bandits through multiple dimensions, including encounters with Viking raids, Mayan sacrifice rituals, 1920s Harlem, the Ice Age, and other significant historical events. Penelope and her team — Judy (Charlyne Yi), Alto (Tadhg Murphy), Widgit (Roger Jean Nsengiyumva), and Bittelig (Rune Temte) — rely on Kevin’s extensive historical knowledge to survive their perilous journeys, which include some very funny moments as well as jokes that don't fully land. As the series combines humor and horror-like elements with history lessons, the bandits, alongside Kevin, face several challenges, including the nefarious Pure Evil (Clement), who dispatches his demonic minions to retrieve the map with which the universe can be controlled. In his corner of big baddies is a huntress named Fianna (Rachel House) with a terrifying visage that will surely have kids a bit spooked, and the funny Tweedledee and Tweedledum characters of Headface (Mike Minogue) and Stomachface (Karen O’Leary), which also doubles as an entertaining Wellington Paranormal reunion.

'Time Bandits' Suffers From Incomplete Supporting Characters

Some of Time Bandits' best lessons come from history and the importance of understanding it from multiple perspectives. But it also leans into how the acceptance of one’s self, complete with all the unique quirks and traits, is crucial. Despite the passive parenting model Kevin is held to and how others treat him, his adventures with the bandits allow him to grow and find his place, proving he can make a difference. As he helps the bandits through some wild events, Kevin discovers his own identity and aspirations, ultimately recognizing how his passions are valuable assets. Tuck manages to show off his assertive talent thanks to Kudrow as a strikingly heartfelt and generous scene partner, and while their on-screen relationship is rooted in friendship, their endearing mother-son dynamic faithfully sets up the show’s appeal. Tuck is a real talent and someone we should see more of after his absorbing performance, while Kudrow is naturally captivating and offers likable, layered depths.

Although the motley crew of bandits is a winsome bunch, they’re not always interesting when split up. They serve as strong comic relief in shared situations, but there’s nothing that truly sets each of them apart. Kudrow and Tuck create an appealing magnetism, but the other characters just don’t get enough depth or exploration of backstory. Interest wanes fast in scenes without these two, prompting the belief that Kudrow and Tuck are the only worthwhile time bandits in the series. The incomplete characters around them make for disjointed transitions between episodes that hinder pacing and disrupt the narrative. This is evident when Yi’s very funny hot-and-cold psychologist character goes missing, which sadly ties to off-screen allegations made by the actor about a co-star. Of course, the focus is Kevin and Penelope, but the creators needed to give their supporting cast a little more attention — because they have the potential to be funny, but there isn’t much more to them.

Despite Some Solid Episodes, 'Time Bandits' Isn't a Standout

As a visually impressive show and a continued testament to Apple TV+’s theatrical quality entertainment, Time Bandits is fun, for the most part. It’s also, thankfully, a show that plays to its own tune outside the Gilliam and Palin legacy and doesn’t regurgitate the cult classic. But while the show is still more good than bad and makes you genuinely curious about a potential Season 2, it doesn’t stick out as one you would want to rewatch. The jokes fall flat at times and cannot be compared to the laugh-out-loud quality of What We Do in the Shadows or Wellington Paranormal. They are reminiscent but never in the same league and tend to hit on the quieter comedy found in those shows.

That said, from Time Bandits' 10 episodes, two truly stand out: “Mansa Musa” and “Ice Age,” and tragically, they come a little too late in the series. The creators manage to expand the world and its adventures without losing the original’s heart, but the show does a stronger job with those beloved elements in these two episodes through a surplus of comedy and charm, creating a genuine potential for the series to continue. Even as the wildly funny Waititi and Clement as the Supreme Being and Pure Evil are supposed to be egomaniacal and utterly self-consumed, we don’t feel as connected or understanding of them. The two, surprisingly, are just not as funny as they usually are. Instead, their objectives are told to us rather than being shown, which kills any immediate connection we need to form our own opinion of their characters.

Time Bandits has some shiny moments that make the show fun and honor the original film’s absurdist charm, but stumbles with pacing issues, uneven humor, and underdeveloped supporting characters. The departures from the original are noticeable and might not go over too well with the audience. Considering the sharp commentary made on the bandits’ many journeys and the intelligent dialogue on historical misinformation, Waititi and Clement’s lack of breaking stereotypes surrounding the little people first seen in the film could have been considered, instead of pushing them to the background. While the season finale sets up a bigger story for them, it should have been equally emphasized. This lack of depth in the ensemble cast diminishes Time Bandits' overall impact, as it fails to stand out as a series worthy of the cult classic.

Time Bandits premieres July 24 on Apple TV+ with two back-to-back episodes, followed by a new episode dropping every Wednesday.

