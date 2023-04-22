Back in the year 1981, the world of film was quite different. The likes of Sam Raimi's The Evil Dead, Steven Spielberg's Raiders of the Lost Ark, and George Miller's Mad Max sequel were on at our local theaters as the great decade of cinema to come was beginning to blossom. However, while all these movies have evolved into instantly recognizable franchises, one 1981 movie was seemingly lost to its time. Time Bandits, directed and written by Monty Python star Terry Gilliam, was a huge hit upon its release back in the early 80s. The film was a who's who of 1980s pop culture, starring the likes of Sean Connery (Dr. No), Shelley Duvall (The Shining), John Cleese (Fawlty Towers), and many more. With that level of talent, and with such a great critical and public reception, it is no wonder that there have been so many cries for some sort of remake.

And now, over 40 years later, those calls have been answered, with a remake series of the original film in the works. So here is everything we know so far about the Time Bandits series.

When and Where Is Time Bandits Releasing?

Unfortunately, as of yet, there is no set release date for Time Bandits. However, fans can surely expect one soon, with news from the series having been out for some time. As for where it will be released, we do have that information. Time Bandits will stream exclusively on Apple TV+. For those Time Bandits fans without a subscription, Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month, with a one-week free trial to start you off. Certainly, a small price to pay for those who have waited 42 years for this remake.

For those who need their Time Bandits fix before the release of the upcoming reboot, the original Time Bandits is currently available on HBO Max. You can stream it now by clicking on the button below:

Is There a Trailer for the Time Bandits Remake?

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for the remake yet, but one is hopefully not long away. In the meantime, to keep your Time Bandits excitement alive, here is a trailer for the original movie, which is regarded by some as one of the best trailers ever made:

How Many Episodes Does Time Bandits Season 1 Have?

It has been confirmed by the production team that Time Bandits Season 1 will contain 10 full-length episodes, expected to be roughly an hour long each. There is no specific information about each episode just yet, but having such a grand amount of episodes for a first season is sure to heighten the already great level of anticipation surrounding the reboot.

Who's In the Cast of the Time Bandits Remake Series?

With the original having such an iconic cast, it could have been difficult for this remake to live up to those standards. Despite that huge pressure on the shoulders of casting directors Kate Leonard, Alison Telford, and Miranda Rivers, a great cast has been assembled for the remake. This includes the likes of Kal-El Tuck (Unseeing Evil), who plays the lead character Kevin, appearing alongside Rune Temte (Captain Marvel) as Bittelig and Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up) as Judy. Perhaps the most exciting of all the casting announcements is that of Lisa Kudrow (Friends), who is playing the role of Penelope. The series cast also includes Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Kiera Thompson, and Rachel House, among others. Not a lot is known about the characters involved but we'll hopefully hear more about them in the coming months so keep an eye on this space for updates.

Who Are the Creators of the Time Bandits Series?

Of course, the biggest announcement regarding perhaps the entire project is that of Taika Waititi's involvement. Not only is Waititi co-writing and directing, but the series has also been shot in his homeland of New Zealand. Acting as an executive producer, writer, and director of the first two episodes, Waititi is certainly going to put his unique stamp on the already strange world created by the great Terry Gilliam and his Monty Python partner Michael Palin, with fans of both the source material and Waititi himself understandably excited to see such a beloved IP in safe hands.

And those safe hands aren't just those of Taika Waititi, however, with Iain Morris and Jemaine Clement joining Waititi as writers and producers. The series cinematography is headed up by D.J. Stipsen, Mike Berlucchi, and Bevan Crothers and the show is also executive produced by Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted, with Jake Rice co-producing. With such a great cast and crew involved in the reboot, and with the brilliant source material, Time Bandits certainly seems like a show not to be missed. Time Bandits is produced by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content, HandMade Films, and MRC Television for AppleTV+.

So What's the Plot of Time Bandits About?

Despite not having too much information regarding the series, it is safe to say that, because of the source material, fans can have a good guess as to what they might expect from the upcoming release. The plot synopsis for the original movie is as follows:

"A young boy accidentally joins a band of time-traveling dwarves, as they jump from era to era looking for treasure to steal."

The film, at the time, acted as a fantasy come true for many young children. Kevin, played by Craig Warnock (To the Lighthouse), is a huge history fan, but his passion for the subject is somewhat neglected by his parents. One night, Kevin's life changes forever as armored knights and all sorts of magical and historical creatures enter his life through his wardrobe. Kevin, at the time of the film's release, acted as a surrogate for many adults and kids alike to live out their childhood fantasies. It is that feeling that the remake will be hoping to capture and, when one considers the confirmed cast and crew, there can be some optimism it may just live up to its predecessor.