Time Bandits Season 1 airs its final two episodes this Wednesday on Apple TV+

Our exclusive sneak peek from Episode 9 reveals a pivotal moment with a showdown against Poseidon.

Creators have plans for Season 2, though Apple TV+ has not yet renewed the series.

After a wild ride that took its characters on an unforgettable journey, the new series Time Bandits is wrapping up its debut season. Before the series goes on hiatus, though, there are a couple more episodes to enjoy as Apple TV+ will release the final two episodes this Wednesday. To tease fans, the streamer teamed up with Collider to unveil a sneak peek from the next episode that features a pivotal moment in the story.

In the sneak peek, the group of adventurers is looking for their next portal while still searching for the missing piece of their precious map. At a beach, for a second they think they've finally found a portal, but it turns out to be something else entirely — a massive presence in the water that's none other than Poseidon himself, the ruler of the seas. Understandably, they're all pretty worked up about it, but Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) sees an opportunity for dialogue with the ancient being.

Not that trying to negotiate with a giant Greek god is exactly the best idea, but the boy knows that he needs to at least try if he really wants to save his parents. As Penelope (Lisa Kudrow) says, however, you can't reason with Poseidon because "he has a god complex." Surprisingly, Kevin stands his ground and challenges the entity. To see what happens next, we'll have to check out the episode when it debuts tomorrow.

Season 2 of 'Time Bandits' Is Already In The Works — But There's a Catch

Fans of Time Bandits know that there's certainly fuel for more seasons in the series, but of course, this all depends on what Apple decides following the finale. This week, during an interview with Collider's Christina Radish, series co-creators Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement revealed that they already have a plan mapped out for Season 2 in case the streamer decides to bring them back for another run, but for the next couple of months they're keeping their expectations at bay:

"We’re mapping out a Season 2. It depends on whether people watch it and like it, and whether it’s financially worth it for Apple to make another one. We’ll know a couple of months into it. But we are writing it at the moment, and yeah, there are more places and more characters and more guest stars and more costumes and all those things."

Time Bandits is based on the 1981 movie that starred Sean Connery (The Rock), Shelley Duval (The Shining), and John Cleese (Monty Python's Flying Circus), and Waititi also told Collider that he never wanted the series to be a "carbon copy" of the movie because the original story was a little too dark for kids and the Thor: Love and Thunder director wanted the new adaptation to be a lot more family-friendly.

Apple TV+ debuts final two episodes of Time Bandits this Wednesday, August 21. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

Time Bandits (2024) A young history enthusiast, Kevin, joins forces with a band of time-traveling thieves on a mission to save his family and the world. As they embark on high-stakes adventures through different eras, they face whimsical and perilous challenges. The series is helmed by Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, and Iain Morris, blending humor and fantasy. Release Date July 24, 2024 Cast Kal-El Tuck , Sarah Darkin , Lisa Kudrow , Tadhg Murphy , Rune Temte , Roger Jean Nsengiyumva , Kiera Thompson , Nikita Chronis Seasons 1

