The Big Picture Apple TV+ has released the trailer for Time Bandits, a fantasy series adapted from the 1981 film.

The series stars Lisa Kudrow stars as a portal-hopping time traveler.

Time Bandits arrives on the streamer on July 24, 2024.

If you're in the mood for a wholesome family-friendly fantasy series with plenty of twists, you'll be happy to know that Apple TV+ is about to bring you a tall order of Time Bandits. The series stars Lisa Kudrow (Friends) as the leader of a band of thieves that use time portals to steal valuable items. The series is adapted from the 1981 adventure film by the same name, and it is set to premiere this month on July 24.

The trailer for Time Bandits makes it clear that the new series will be an extremely inventive Doctor Who-like adventure — just like it should when the protagonist is an 11-year-old. In the story, Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) discovers that his bedroom is a "time egress," which means that it can be used as a portal to travel throughout the universe. That's how the boy gets discovered by Penelope (Kudrow) and her gang. Together, they'll visit a pretty wide range of locations, from prehistoric sites with dinosaurs to Ancient Greece, the creation of the Stonehenge and the Ice Age, just to name a few.

Additionally, it's pretty clear that Time Bandits will have an additional heartfelt layer to it. Kevin is a bit of an outcast in his day-to-day life and keeps getting bullied for his excessive interest in historical facts. From the looks of it, even his family doesn't really appreciate his hunger for knowledge. So, his journey will certainly teach him a thing or two about his own value and hopefully show everyone around the boy that there's no problem in being different.

'Time Bandits' Hails From A Winning Team

Time Bandits is created by some comedy and adventure writers that are pretty popular with grown-up audiences: Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords), Iain Morris (The Inbetweeners) and Taika Waititi (Reservation Dogs). Waititi and Clement also guest star in the show, and earlier this year they teased the new series and revealed they wanted to recreate the "inventive and imaginative" atmosphere of the 1981 movie.

The cast of Time Bandits also features Tadhg Murphy (Conversations With Friends), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (You Don’t Know Me), Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Rachel House (Heartbreak High), Kiera Thompson (Martyrs Lane), James Dryden (Ready Player One), Felicity Ward (The Office Australia), Francesca Mills (Harlots) and Imaan Hadchiti (Thor: Love and Thunder).

Apple TV+ debuts Time Bandits on July 24 with two episodes. The streamer will also release two episodes a week through August 21. You can watch the trailer above.

Stream on Apple TV+