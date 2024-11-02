The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub talks with Time Cut stars Antonia Gentry and Madison Bailey ahead of the Netflix premiere.

In Time Cut, high school student Lucy time travels back to 2003 to save her sister, Summer, from the serial killer who murdered her.

During this conversation, Bailey and Gentry discuss fame, getting slashed by a slasher, a challenging sequences.

From screenwriter Michael Kennedy, who has a history of gene-splicing cinematic genres with contemporary, audience-friendly splatter gore, like in Freaky, comes Netflix's new time-traveling horror Time Cut. Directed by Hannah MacPherson (School Spirits), the movie stars two Netflix breakouts, Madison Bailey (Outer Banks) and Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia), in a spooky romp hitting the streamer just in time for Halloween.

Giving the slasher a sci-fi spin, similar to hits like Final Girls and last year's Totally Killer, Time Cut follows high school senior Lucy (Bailey), an amateur inventor who travels back in time 20 years, to 2003, the same year her sister, Summer (Gentry), fell victim to a serial killer. She's given the chance to save the sister she never met, but in doing so, will she jeopardize her own existence?

Ahead of the movie's release, stars Bailey and Gentry sat down with Collider's Steve Weintraub to discuss the perils (and joys) of social media fame after starring in Outer Banks and Ginny & Georgia, respectively, as well as discuss how awkward it can be to shoot a makeover montage in total silence, and how on earth they were going to film that escalator death. Check out the full conversation in the video above or read the transcript below.

Do Netflix Stars Get Free Netflix Subscriptions?

COLLIDER: How you guys doing? I have some extra time, so I'm gonna throw some curveballs to make this possibly interesting, or it's gonna be really bad. We'll find it out.

MADISON BAILEY: I’d love to roll that dice.

You're both on hit Netflix shows and now, hopefully, a hit Netflix movie. Does it come with Netflix for life?

ANTONIA GENTRY: No!

BAILEY: No!

See, that’s BS.

BAILEY: Listen, they pay me well; I can buy my own subscription. I think it'd be a little, “And can you pay for my...?” I just got off of my family account last year, and now my girlfriend's paying for it. [Laughs] So, I'm still not paying.

GENTRY: No, I'm on my dad's account right now. It's okay. We share other subscriptions.

BAILEY: It's free either way.

GENTRY: It's free either way.

Madison Bailey Knew 'Outer Banks' Was Popular Before The Show Premiered

With your Netflix shows, when did you both realize these are very popular?

GENTRY: It started when people started knowing who I was in my real life.

BAILEY: Instantly for me. There were multiple fan pages before the show was out. You have to feel like, "Okay, we're doing something." Then, once it was out for me, it took me a while for me to turn off my notifications. I would leave my phone unlocked, and it would be open for hours, and it would never lock because I was never not getting a notification. I thought it was the coolest thing ever.

GENTRY: That’s so cute. That’s so funny.

BAILEY: It’s like, “It’s not locking!”

GENTRY: I’d be, like [screams], and throw my phone.

BAILEY: No, it was like that for three days, and then I was like, “I have to cut this off.”

It's also not healthy for the brain, that dopamine. You know what I mean?

GENTRY: And then they stop, and you're like, “What did I do? They hate me now!”

BAILEY: Yup!

Madison Bailey and Antonia Gentry Share Lessons Learned From Social Media

You both have a lot of Instagram followers. How much do you debate before you hit "publish" when you're gonna publish something?

BAILEY: More than I used to, for sure. I mean, you would have to be a little hesitant and be like, “Wait, everyone's gonna see this? Ehh, post." [Laughs] There's a little thought.

GENTRY: Mine isn't as curated as it could be, as some people do. Which I understand because it's also a business extension, for sure. But I still post, like, me.

BAILEY: I love your Instagram. Never change.

GENTRY: People comment, they're like, "Why did you do this? No one wants to see this.”

BAILEY: Me commenting, “This was for me.”

It's something that a lot of people I know debate — how much of my personal stuff do I wanna share? How much do I just wanna post when I'm on set or doing certain things related to my work?

GENTRY: Yeah, I don't even post that much. To be honest.

BAILEY: I think I post the most during a promo season, like now.

GENTRY: But every now and then, I'll pop out. I can understand that, though. I try not to be too on Instagram because I am someone who does fall into the traps of comparison. Not often, but it still can happen. The more distance I place between myself and social media, the better for my own mental health.

I totally agree.

Antonia Gentry Would Have Loved To Meet This Horror Legend

If you could have a conversation with any actor or director that has passed, who would you want to talk to and why?

BAILEY: That's a good question.

GENTRY: I would wanna talk to Christopher Lee. That man lived a life. He lived a full life.

He really did, actually.

GENTRY: He did everything known to mankind.

BAILEY: That’s real. Does it have to be an actor? Can it be an artist?

It can be an artist. We can switch to artist.

BAILEY: Okay, because I'm thinking Amy Winehouse. Not only an incredible talent and incredible inspiration but also somebody who's been through a lot in life and been dealt crazy cards. I'd just love to meet and talk to her, honestly.

Sure. I would do Freddie Mercury in a heartbeat.

BAILEY: Good answer! Great answer!

Antonia Gentry Unabashedly Wants To Get Slashed By A Slasher In A Slasher Flick

Jumping into why I get to talk to you guys. What was it about this script and this project that said, “I wanna be a part of it?”

GENTRY: I've been saying, and it's so true, I had on my bucket list I really wanted to do a horror film where I get slashed! I wanted to do a movie where I got to get slashed by the slasher, and I got to do that. And that was exciting for me. [Laughs]

BAILEY: I have an interest in doing a lot of genres. I've said before that I hope at the end of my career, I can say I did one of everything. A little bit of everything. For me, there's a lot of crossover; this is sci-fi, this is heartfelt, this is horror. It checked a lot of boxes at once. And also, 2003 sounded so fun. And I was like, “I wanna go back there.”

How Are They Going To Film THAT Escalator Scene?

When you guys saw the shooting schedule, what day did you have circled in terms of, “I can't wait to film this!” And what day was circled in terms of “How the F are we gonna film this?”

BAILEY: That's real.

GENTRY: I wasn't there, but I was wondering how the F are they gonna film this about the mall escalator.

BAILEY: Oh, yeah! No, I was definitely really curious about that one. For me, the circle date for, "How are we gonna do this," was the actual flash of time. That's something I wasn't gonna see until after everything was done, until it was VFX. So, I was very excited to see how that would play. And excited for — it's my favorite scene — the makeover montage.

GENTRY: That’s such a fun scene!

BAILEY: Who’s not gonna have fun doing that?

I want to get to that, but I need your answer.

GENTRY: Oh, I was excited for being slashed. They cut it out, but there was a scream that I did, but it didn't make the movie. But it was really fun to do that.

BAILEY: Save it for the next.

GENTRY: Save it for part two. Then I guess the one where I was like, “How are we gonna do this?” was, yeah, the mall escalator killing. I don't know why. I just imagined the logistics of, "How are you gonna fake kill someone with a moving stairway?"

Makeover Montages Can Be Surprisingly Awkward To Film

Let's talk about the montage of outfits, which is a staple. That montage is in so many movies. What is it actually like to film one of those things? How much did you get to input in terms of clothing, and how much is it just them throwing things at you and being like, “Try this on?”

BAILEY: There's a fitting beforehand so you're not figuring out what we're trying on on set. There's nothing I vetoed. It's all supposed to be things that my character doesn't like and is uncomfortable with anyway. So everything was like, [heavy sigh] “Okay, this is really interesting.” But I think the shocking thing of filming those montages is how awkward it is! [Laughs] It’s dead silent. The script’s open in that section. There's not a lot of dialogue. Even the, “I look like Hannah Montana...”

GENTRY: I was struggling trying to find references from 2003 to improvise because I was like, “Well, I don't know what the hell I'm talking about” And it's just silent. I'm standing there, and I'm supposed to be like, “Oh, you look like, insert any sort of reference from the early 2000s.” I turned to Hannah, the director, and I'm like, “What am I supposed to be saying? What was Paris Hilton's catchphrase?" So, we’re just standing there awkwardly looking in the mirror, and we're supposed to be like, “Oh ha ha ha!”

BAILEY: Watching the cut, I was like, "Wait, this is so cute!" But on the day, we were like [awkwardly still], "What do you think of this one?" [Laughs]

Time Cut is available to stream now on Netflix.

