If you're still in a spooky movie mood, but you've already seen Smile 2 and Terrifier 3 is too gross, Netflix has their own horror movie: Time Cut. Not just a slasher, Time Cut focuses on a high school student (Madison Bailey of Outer Banks) that accidentally time travels to 2003, the year her sister (Antonia Gentry of Ginny & Georgia) and three other high schoolers were murdered by a killer that remains a mystery. Joining the two Netflix stars is screenwriter Michael Kennedy, who has previously worked on the holiday slasher It's a Wonderful Knife and the body swap horror-comedy Freaky. While Time Cut may seem like another horror riff on a well known film (this time Back to the Future), audiences may be thinking of a more recent release...

Last October, Amazon released Totally Killer, a horror-comedy directed by Fresh off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan. Totally Killer also features a high school girl (Kiernan Shipka) traveling back in time by accident. Now in the late 1980s, Shipka's Jamie attempts to discover the identity of the murderer that killed three of her mom's friends in the '80s and her mom in the present day. Along the way, Jamie sees a new side to her mom, getting the chance to see her not as a parent but as someone who was once a teenager, just like she is now (also like Back to the Future). Slight differences aside, it seems like Netflix is simply copying Amazon, right? Well, it's not that simple.

Netflix Started Their Movie Before Amazon

Close

Despite when Time Cut and Totally Killer were released, the timeline is actually more complicated. Time Cut was initially announced and filmed in 2021, where it was described as "Back to the Future meets Scream." A year later, Blumhouse announced they had begun filming Totally Killer and, ironically, Khan called the film in a press release "something I never thought of in my life" and "just so unique and exciting." For reasons unknown, within the time between Time Cut was shot and debuted on Netflix, Totally Killer was entirely filmed, edited, and released by a rival company.

On the outside, this may seem suspicious, but the distinctions in the details make each film their own. Time Cut returns to an era that hasn't been as mined for parody and allows a different generation to look back at their childhoods, as opposed to the same decade movies have been parodying since The Wedding Singer. That said, Totally Killer has a lot of fun with its '80s setting (they even watch Robocop) and effectively taps into that coming-of-age theme of realizing your parents were once teenagers, just like you were. These differences might seem slight, but it is more likely these were developed independently than one streamer copying another's work but changing it just enough. The truth is that movies with similar premises coming out close together is simply par for the course in Hollywood. This isn't even the first time this has happened this year!

Movie Twins Has Been a Trend For Years

Remember back in the spring, within weeks of each other, there were two movies about nuns giving birth to the antichrist? Immaculate and The First Omen were developed individually, with the former beginning development as early as 2014 and the latter initially announced two years later. It's possible 20th Century Studios (then 20th Century Fox) developed the idea of The First Omen in response to reports of Immaculate instead of just buying the script and re-writing it, but it is impossible to know for certain, and quite frankly, this is a long tradition in the film industry.

Studios have been competing with one another to get similarly themed projects to the screens for as long as movies have been made. Whether that's two movies individually responding to something in the culture at the same time, rival adaptations of the same source material racing to beat the other to theaters, or projects specifically developed to directly compete with something that's been announced. Bette Davis had been considered the favorite to play Scarlett O'Hara in Gone with the Wind until Warner Bros. cast her as the lead in another Civil War drama, Jezebel, and producer David O. Selznick refused to cast her.

Two auteurs made films responding to nuclear war anxieties, with Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove and Sidney Lumet's Fail Safe both being released in 1964. After Jeffery Katzenberg left Disney, he pushed for the development of Antz in order to beat Pixar's A Bug's Life (then titled Bugs) to release. Sometimes it is less dramatic and just two studios pushing for the same thing, like two volcano movies, Dante's Peak and Volcano, or two period pieces about magicians, The Illusionist and The Prestige, or two re-imagined versions of Snow White, Mirror Mirror and Snow White and the Huntsman.

It is highly unlikely there is any foul play with the similar premises of Time Cut and Totally Killer; this is the typical result of Hollywood studios racing each other for a clever idea. Only time will tell which holds the longer-lasting legacy. That said, only one movie features characters watching Robocop, which is something more films should do in order to one-up their competition in this writer's opinion.

Time Cut is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Time Cut A teenage girl goes back in time to the early 2000s to save her sister from a dangerous killer. Release Date October 30, 2024 Director Hannah Macpherson Cast Madison Bailey , Megan Best , Michael Shanks , Antonia Gentry , Griffin Gluck Runtime 95 Minutes Writers Michael Kennedy , Hannah Macpherson

Watch on Netflix