Just a few weeks after Outer Banks returns for its fourth season on October 10, one of the show's stars has another project hitting Netflix at the end of the month. Madison Bailey will star in Time Cut, the time travel/slasher horror film which follows a high school student who travels back in time to 2003 to stop a serial killer from murdering her sister. Netflix dropped the first trailer for the upcoming film on both YouTube and its official X account, which shows Bailey alongside her co-stars, Antonia Gentry and Michael Shanks. Griffin Gluck, best known for his roles in Locke & Key and American Vandal, will also star in the film, alongside Curse of Chucky veteran Summer H. Howell and When Night Is Falling alum Rachael Crawford.

Michael Kennedy and Hannah Macphearson teamed up to write the screenplay for Time Cut. Kennedy is a veteran horror writer best known for his work as a scribe on projects such as Freaky, the 2020 body swap slasher horror comedy starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton, and It's a Wonderful Knife, the 2023 slasher horror starring Justin Long which is currently streaming on Hulu. Macphearson made her screenwriting debut in 2016 with Sickhouse, and has since worked on projects such as T@gged and Into the Dark. Macphearson will also direct Time Cut, and her most recent directorial work came on the series School Spirits, which stars Peyton List and Milo Manheim, which is currently streaming on both Netflix and Paramount+. She also helmed one episode of Into the Dark, the aforementioned series, where she worked as a scribe.

Time Cut stars Madison Bailey and Antonia Gentry and was written by Michael Kennedy and directed by Hannah Macphearson. Check out the official trailer for the film above and watch Time Cut when it premieres on Netflix on October 30.

Time Cut Release Date October 30, 2024 Director Hannah Macpherson Cast Madison Bailey , Megan Best , Michael Shanks , Antonia Gentry , Griffin Gluck Runtime 95 Minutes Writers Michael Kennedy , Hannah Macpherson Character(s) Lucy Field , Emmy Golden , Gil Expand

