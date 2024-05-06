The Big Picture Time of the Heathen's 4K restoration showcases its groundbreaking visual effects and immersive storytelling with special screenings in LA and NYC.

Director Peter Kass's indie masterpiece explores wartime trauma and social struggles.

Watch an exclusive sneak peek at the 4K restoration above.

Another classic is getting the restoration treatment thanks to Arbelos Films as Peter Kass’ 1961 independent feature, Time of the Heathen, has been restored to an impressive 4K and will celebrate screenings on both the East and the West Coast in May. First up, the film will make its debut in New York City, rolling across a big screen in the Big Apple for the first time in history. That showing will take place on May 10, courtesy of Film at Lincoln Center. Jumping across the country, audiences in Los Angeles can expect to enjoy Time of the Heathen on May 12 thanks to the folks at American Cinematheque. Collider can now debut an exclusive sneak peek at the restoration of one of the trippiest sequences in film history. Cinemhiles can get a sneak peek of just how crystal clear the audio and visual revamp of this quintessential film is.

The movie’s unparalleled visual effects, done by Ed Emshwiller, are part of what sets Time of the Heathen apart from other indie movies of the time and our exclusive clip is a perfect representation of his specific vision for the film. In it, John Heffernan’s (The Sting) character, a man named Gaunt, is experiencing what can only be described as a psychedelic PTSD-filled flashback as he gets up from his slumber and wanders out into a field. Breathing heavily, with every step he takes, Gaunt’s plagued with memories of his time in the Second World War and haunted by the orders he carried out. Greens and pinks blur together and are paired with the almost nonsensical ramblings of a man who just can’t shake his demons no matter how far from home he travels.

Time of the Heathen was a heavy, artistic, and avant-garde way that Kass and his creative team were able to depict the horrors of WWII while tying in other social struggles of the time. In the film, Heffernan stars as Gaunt, a staunchly religious man who doesn’t call anywhere home, drifting from town to town. On his travels, he witnesses the murder of a woman, Marie (Ethel Ayler), and is framed for the slaying. The only other bystander of the horrific event is the woman’s son, Jesse (Barry Collins), who just so happens to be deaf and mute. Together, the pair form an unlikely bond as they outrun those who want to hope to get away with murder.

Who Was Peter Kass?

If the director’s name is ringing a bell for you, it’s probably because you’re a theater nerd (we use that term lovingly!) The helmer got his start on stage, directing shows including The Country Girl and Night Music. Later in his career, Kass would become a well-respected mentor who helped bolster the careers of stars including Val Kilmer (Top Gun), Faye Dunaway (Bonnie and Clyde), and Olympia Dukakis (Steel Magnolias).

Check out our exclusive clip of the restoration of Time of the Heathen above, and catch it in New York on May 10 or LA on May 12.