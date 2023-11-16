Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Time Season 2.

The Big Picture Time Season 2 explores the theme of motherhood, delving into the dark and thought-provoking stories of three women in prison, including a mother imprisoned for infanticide.

The show humanizes Abi, a woman convicted of killing her baby, by portraying her as a complex and vulnerable character, challenging viewers' expectations.

Tamara Lawrance delivers an outstanding performance as Abi, as the character navigates the challenges and hostility of prison life, ultimately raising questions about the reasons behind such crimes.

Jimmy McGovern has delivered some of the greatest and most hard-hitting drama on British television during his 40-year career, including the incomparable Robbie Coltrane vehicle Cracker in the '90s. More recently, he’s given us the BAFTA-winning anthology show Time, which recently returned for a second season and is pulling no punches with its edgy, controversial plotlines and relocation to a women’s prison unit. The story follows pregnant addict Kelsey Morgan (Bella Ramsey), a mother imprisoned for the first time, as well as Orla O'Riordan (Jodie Whittaker), and lifer Abi Cochrane (Tamara Lawrance), a woman hiding a secret that could prove fatal if the other women discover it.

Motherhood is a prevalent theme permeating the three-episode arc, with a bleak and pointedly thought-provoking narrative of the main stories. Abi is in prison for life and reluctant to specify who it was she killed, telling one prisoner badgering her for information that the victim was her sister-in-law who irritated her. As viewers, we know her story is bogus, and the other women are not buying her BS either. The truth is that Abi has been incarcerated for infanticide, and when the other women learn of this, they decide they're out for blood. In McGovern’s prison drama, nothing is straightforward or predictable, and Time Season 2’s controversial storyline means more than you think.

Time Eric is a prison officer who tries to protect those in his charge. When one of the most dangerous inmates identifies his weakness, Eric faces an impossible choice between his principles and his love for his family. Release Date August 17, 2021 Cast Siobhan Finneran, Sean Bean, Jodie Whittaker, Stephen Graham Main Genre Crime Genres Crime, Drama Seasons 2 Creator Jimmy McGovern

What Happens in ‘Time’ Season 2?

This season, McGovern co-wrote the series with Helen Black, with every installment directed by Andrea Harkin, and the show benefits from the collaboration. Season 2 starts with Orla (Whittaker) preparing breakfast and rushing her kids to school before a court appearance because she received a custodial sentence for fiddling with the electricity. She is alarmed at her induction when her phone is confiscated, and she is unable to make a call to check up on her kids. Kelsey (Ramsey), a young woman dealing with addiction and the early stages of pregnancy, arrives at the same time, while Abi (Lawrance) has been transferred for reasons that will become clear later.

Initially, the women are struggling in their own individual way. Orla is panic-stricken at the thought of her mother caring for her kids, Kelsey is conflicted regarding her drug use and pregnancy and Abi is coldly threatening the life of another woman who attempts to blackmail her. Kelsey antagonizes her cellmates by stealing their belongings and must contend with a manipulative boyfriend, Adam (Nicholas Nunn), whose drug trafficking landed her in prison. Orla struggles to adapt as her life comes crashing down, first losing her house and then having her kids taken into care. None of this compares to the predicament Abi finds herself in when a visitor outs her as a “baby killer.” Things become increasingly hostile for Abi, with the other mothers in her unit wanting answers and some wanting more than that.

'Time' Season 2 Humanizes Abi

Close

British drama has always leaned into realistic settings, characters, and situations, usually involving heavy issue-led storylines. Season 2 of Time is no exception, surreptitiously analyzing UK penal policies while foregrounding a very human and distinctly female drama. Even though McGovern and Black’s writing is fueled by social justice, it is carefully calibrated, insightful, and emotive. Inflation, addiction, and mental health are tackled without the story or characters descending into soapbox storytelling or the on-the-nose criticism commonplace in soap operas. Time Season 2 is a hard story told exceptionally well, with Tamara Lawrance delivering a stand-out performance.

Abi is the type of character predominantly viewed through a deeply moralistic lens; she is depicted as unsympathetic, fundamentally wrong, and presented to the viewer in a decisively outraged voice. McGovern and Black work hard here to layer Abi, injecting her with a humanity and warmth that subverts all our expectations of what we'd come to expect from a woman capable of infanticide. Gradually, the layers are peeled away for this vulnerable woman who is frightened, alone, and succumbing to exhaustion, loneliness, and mental health issues, a woman who made a terribly impulsive decision and will spend the rest of her life paying for it. We are given the impression Abi was going in and out of sanity while trying to care for the baby, but the audience is never offered clear answers about the specific reason behind her decision to take her baby’s life — there are no easy answers. The creators of the show have let us see Abi's world and invited us to draw our own conclusions.

Tamara Lawrance Carries ‘Time’ Season 2

Via BBC

Tamara Lawrance is given excellent support from Ramsey and Whittaker, but she is the most memorable addition to the anthology show. The stoic, cautious Abi takes no prisoners (no pun intended) when threatened by the other inmates with serious violence, even holding her own and beating their top dog, Tanya (Faye McKeever), in a punch-up. Lawrance is capable of conveying a range of conflicting emotions without uttering a line of dialogue. Her time spent in the housing unit was one of isolation, with many of the other women giving her the cold shoulder and refusing to even talk to Abi — when they're not attempting to slice her with razors or tampering with the food, that is.

Abi keeps quiet about the circumstances of her baby's death, and we get the sense she is purposely holding back to punish herself for the crime. When she attends a support group and shares her story with the other women, attitudes begin to soften towards her. Lawrance outshines Whittaker and Ramsey with both her performance and demanding storyline in Time Season 2. It is the kind of controversial space where McGovern excels while also managing to be thought-provoking for viewers who might walk away from the drama and think differently about the reasons behind crimes such as these.

Time is available to rent on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

Watch on Prime