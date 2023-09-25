The Big Picture Bella Ramsey, known for her role as Lady Lyanna in Game of Thrones and Ellie in The Last of Us, stars as a pregnant prisoner in the BBC prison drama, Time.

Ramsey's character, Kelsey Morgan, forms a bond with fellow prisoners Orla O'Riordan and Abi Cochrane despite their different backgrounds.

Time Season 2 shifts its setting from a men's prison to a female prison, exploring the themes of community and potential danger within the walls.

We have all come to adore and revere the Lady Lyanna of House Mormont. Fearless and daring, we are re-introduced to Bella Ramsey in a new role in the BBC prison drama, Time. Ahead of a new season, first look images for the second season have been released showing the Game of Thrones and The Last of Us actor as a pregnant prisoner.

The images show Ramsey as Kelsey Morgan, who arrives prison at the latter stages of her pregnancy. Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker and Boxing Day's Tamara Lawrance who play fellow prisoners, Orla O'Riordan and Abi Cochrane, respectively are also featured. Despite arriving prison on the same day, the trio have different worldviews and experiences, while also enduring equally different lives in the pen. However, that seemingly does not stop them from serving as support systems for one another as seen in an image where Ramsey's Morgan and Lawrance's Cochrane attend a group meeting.

After dazzling as Ellie in HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us earlier in the year, it was announced that Ramsey would be taking up the new role in the prison drama. From British creator Jimmy McGovern, who is known for his work on projects in the same genre such as Accused, Banished, and Moving On, Time is a crime drama series that tells the story of inmates and the lives they lead. The first season of the series aired in three parts, and the upcoming season will tow the same line. Speaking upon getting the role, Ramsey said, “I’m very happy to be a part of this project, working with an incredible team and following on from a stellar first season” said Ramsey. “And it’s such an honor to be Kelsey, I’m really excited to experience the world through her for a few months.”

What Is 'Time' Season 2 About?

While Time Season 2 will take place in a female prison, the first season was set in a men's penitentiary. It starred Stephen Graham as police officer Eric McNally and Sean Bean, another Game of Thrones alum as a prisoner named Mark Cobden. This new season, the trio of Kesley, Orla and Abi have arrived Carlingford Prison on the same day; however, despite their differences and as a result of being put together, they form a bond. They also quickly realize that danger lurks around every corner here. The BBC synopsis reads, "Even with the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and a shared understanding, still might be possible."

Joining the trio of actors, Siobhan Finneran will be returning from the first season, and reprising her role as prison chaplain Marie-Louise, while Sophie Willan will play Maeve Riley. The new season of Time is co-written by McGovern and Helen Black with Andrea Harkin attached to direct the show.

Season two of Time will air in the autumn. Check out the images below: