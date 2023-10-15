One of the most terrifying parts of prison is not just the time spent inside but the dangers the incarcerated are exposed to. When push comes to shove, would you rise to the occasion or take whatever is coming quietly? The latter sends a chill down the spines of even the most hardened criminals. For one man, who is certainly far from a repeat offender, these are the consequences he had to face; however, in the second season of Time, the new characters may no longer have to face it alone. After its first season in 2021, Time was already considered a success and announced its renewal for a second season in March 2022 by the BBC, reaffirmed by the awards received from BAFTA in May of that same year. The series won Best Mini-Series and the Best Leading Actor award for Sean Bean (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring) for a phenomenal performance. Now returning with Bella Ramsey in the lead role, Time looks all set to impress with its second story. With a new storyline, new faces, and a new season all on the horizon, here is everything we know so far about Time Season 2.

When Is ‘Time’ Season 2 Premiering?

There is no known release date for Time Season 2 yet. However, a post on the BBC iPlayer Instagram account from September 27, 2023, teased that it’s "coming soon". It's possible the season will get a premiere sometime in the Fall of 2023, though only time will tell.

Is ‘Time’ Season 2 Streaming Online?

Along with the first season of Time, the second season will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer and air on BBC One. In the US, you can buy or rent the first season of Time on Amazon, though US streaming details for the second season haven't been revealed yet.

Is There a ‘Time’ Season 2 Trailer?

The trailer for Time season 2 has not been released, but a few images spotlighting the new characters have been revealed. Stay tuned for the trailer, which we'll be bringing to this section as soon as it's released.

How Many Episodes Are There in ‘Time’ Season 2?

An episode count has not been revealed for the second season. Time Season 1 was released as a miniseries with just three episodes and Season 2 is expected to be released in a similar format.

Who Are the Cast Members of ‘Time’ Season 2?

Image via BBC

Time Season 2 is set to feature some heavy hitters in the industry, starting with Bella Ramsey, known for their fan-favorite role in Game of Thrones and a lead in The Last Of Us, is cast as Kelsey. Jodie Whittaker, who, after her breakthrough role in Venus, is famed for Doctor Who and Broadchurch, will portray Orla. Tamara Lawrance, from The Silent Twins and another mini-series called The Long Song, stars as Abi, and a returning role for Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey) as Marie-Louise, the prison chaplain. Later, in a BBC First Look article, it was announced that Sophie Willan, BAFTA winner of the Female Performance In Comedy Programme Award for her role in Alma's Not Normal, would also be in the second season. The rest of the cast includes Julie Graham (Shetland), Alicia Forde (Waterloo Road), Lisa Millett (The A Word), Faye McKeever (The Responder), Kayla Meikle (The Capture), James Corrigan (This Is Going to Hurt), Nicholas Nunn (Clique), and Maimuna Memon (Sherwood).

What Is ‘Time’ Season 2 About?

Kelsey (Ramsey), Orla (Whittaker), and Abi (Lawrance) are the three main characters of the show, whose stories will be followed from each of their unique perspectives. Kelsey, in particular, is going through a seriously difficult time, having to deal with being in prison while pregnant. They’re all new inmates at the Carlingford Prison, and each one must adjust to the new lifestyle that prison life presents. With the underlying fear ever-present in this undesirable setting, each woman must find their place in the uncomfortable world they are now living in. There’s only one option for them, and it's to make the best of it.

More Shows like ‘Time’ That You Can Watch Right Now

'Orange Is the New Black'

Image via Netflix

Possibly one of the most famous series about women in prison, Orange Is the New Black has won multiple Emmy Awards and is one of Netflix’s most-watched original shows ever. The star-studded cast includes the likes of Taylor Schilling (The Lucky One), Uzo Aduba (Miss Virginia), Kate Mulgrew (Star Trek: Nemesis), Danielle Brooks (Clemency), Laura Prepon (That '70s Show), Natasha Lyonne (American Pie), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale), and many more. The amazing storyline captures something relatable to fans everywhere, with complex tales from each inmate, combined with a very simple premise, all adding up to make a truly great show. Orange Is the New Black is about women in prison exploring their lives, friendships, and challenges behind bars.

'Wentworth'

Image via Foxtel

Wentworth is a modern reimagining of the Australian series Prisoner: Cell Block H. Danielle Cormack takes on the role of Bea Smith, who was previously played by Val Lehman in the original version. Like the original, Bea is locked up after she attempts to murder her husband but is stuck waiting for her sentencing while learning to adapt to life on the cell block.

'Locked Up (Vis a Vis)'

Image Via Fox Spain

Locked Up, known as Vis a Vis, is a Spanish series that follows the journey of a young woman named Macarena Ferreiro Molina (Maggie Civantos), who is thrust into the world of incarceration after being accused of committing tax fraud. As she grapples with the harsh realities of prison life, she must stay on her best behavior to avoid a harsh sentencing. Meanwhile, her family searches for the money that is needed to post her bail.

