Fans of Bella Ramsey are well aware of their ability to excel in challenging settings, from the war-torn world of Westeros to the clicker-infested post-apocalyptic realm of The Last of Us. Their most recent role in Season 2 of BBC's anthology drama series Time places them once more in an arduous environment, where forming alliances is crucial to maintain sanity and ensure survival. Ramsey's next performance will see them take on the role of a pregnant inmate named Kelsey Morgan. A new trailer for the series spotlights Ramsey, as well as Jodie Whittaker's Orla and Tamara Lawrance's Abi, the trio of who make up the main characters of the series.

First-look images for the series released a while back showed Ramsey's character heavily pregnant and behind bars while also forming an alliance with her fellow inmates at the Carlingford Prison. Though brief and barely one minute long, the trailer quickly throws more light on the difficult situation each of our central characters uniquely finds themselves.

The trailer discloses that Kelsey was unaware of her pregnancy prior to her incarceration. She's obviously taken aback by this discovery, scared and confused, and she turns to fellow inmates Orla and Abi for much-needed support. Their relationship is mutually beneficial, with Orla grappling with the emotional pain of being separated from her children and the looming risk of never reuniting with them, and Abi dealing with the weighty consequences of a murder she committed.

Image via BBC

Who Else Stars In 'Time' Season 2?

The anthology series will only see the return of Siobhan Finneran from Season 1 to reprise her role as prison chaplain Marie-Louise. New cast members for the second season include BAFTA winner, Sophie Willan, Julie Graham, and Alicia Forde, among others.

As with Season 1, Time Season 2 will include three one-hour episodes and will premiere on BBC One on Sunday 29th October at 9 pm. Check out the trailer for Time Season 2 below: