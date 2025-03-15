When down and desperate, any plan sounds like a good plan, right until it isn’t. That’s the premise the 2020 film Time to Hunt is built on. The film itself throws a group of down-on-their-luck friends into a heist of epic proportions. However, the ragtag gang gets a serving of “nothing is what it seems” when a plan gone wrong spirals into a nerve-shredding nightmare. All in all, this South Korean thriller isn’t just about the job, it leans heavily into the fallout that ensues. The moment they pull off the robbery, the tone of the film sort of shifts gears. It’s no longer about the thrill of the job, but it rather becomes a high-stakes chase that refuses to let up.

Set in a dystopian near-future where the economy has collapsed, the film paints a grim world where money is still very much equated with survival and escape, and it’s the only dream worth chasing. But for Jun-seok (Lee Je-hoon) and his friends, their supposed ticket to freedom earns them the attention of an assassin. The hired gun isn’t just hunting them, he’s practically toying with them in the process and every encounter sucks them into a game of survival they never bargained for. It’s as terrifying a premise as they come, but perhaps the beauty of Time to Hunt lies in the way it balances intense action with suffocating tension. While the bullets fly, so does the dread, and as such, you never quite know when the fearsome assassin will strike next.

‘Time to Hunt’ Shows What Happens When a Heist Movie Has No Backup Plan

Image Via Netflix

As far as most heist movies go, crime is meant to look cool. There’s usually a mastermind, a foolproof plan, and a clean getaway. To be a bit playful, there’s usually a car chase thrown in the mix. It’s safe to say that Time to Hunt does the opposite. It starts out with a high-stakes robbery, but at the end of the day, things go so far downhill that it’s hard to picture heists as “cool” anymore. From the get-go, the film makes it clear that this team of criminals is in over their heads. The gang doesn’t have years of experience or clever disguises; all that’s fueling them is pure, unbridled desperation. Their world is crumbling, and robbing a successful gambling den is their only way out. But instead of setting them up for a life free of money worries, they get thrown in the crosshairs of Han (Park Hae-soo), a deadly assassin who treats them like prey.

One of the most brutal aspects of Time to Hunt is how quickly everything crumbles in an already decrepit world. This time around, there’s no time to break out the champagne or start counting the money. The moment they think they’re home free, Han is already on their trail. So, make no mistake, there are no slick action scenes with people walking away from explosions in slow motion. Rather, viewers get a combination of unbearable tension and long, silent moments where they can practically hear the characters’ heartbeats. But when the action does rear its head, it’s fast, messy, and terrifying.

Han in ‘Time to Hunt’ is One of the Scariest Villains in a Heist Movie