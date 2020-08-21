‘Time’ Trailer Follows Mother of Six as She Fights to Free Her Husband from Prison

Amazon has released a trailer for its powerful new documentary Time, whose director, Garrett Bradley, won a jury prize at Sundance earlier this year.

The black-and-white film follows Fox Rich, an entrepreneur, abolitionist and mother of six boys, who has spent the last two decades campaigning for the release of her husband, Rob G. Rich, who is serving a 60-year sentence for a robbery they both committed in the early 90s in a moment of desperation. Combining the video diaries Fox has recorded for Rob over the years with intimate glimpses of her present-day life, Time paints a mesmerizing portrait of the resilience and radical love necessary to prevail over the endless separations of the country’s prison-industrial complex.

Bradley produced the acclaimed film with Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn, while Laurene Powell Jobs and Davis Guggenheim served as executive producers alongside Nicole Stott, Rahdi Taylor and Kathleen Lingo. Jonathan Silberberg and Shannon Dill served as co-executive producers on the documentary, which was also selected for this year’s New York Film Festival.

Now, the best movies I’ve seen all year have been documentaries, including the Sundance titles Crip Camp, Boys State, Assassins and Into the Deep, so for Bradley to beat out the directors of all of those films for a jury prize at Sundance speaks to how well-received Time was at the festival.

Filmed over the course of two decades, Time is described as an intimate, epic, and unconventional love story, and Amazon will release the film in select theaters on Oct. 9 in advance of its global launch on Prime Video on Oct. 23. I can’t wait to see this movie for myself, so watch the trailer below, and in case you want more documentary recommendations, click here for Adam Chitwood’s review of Crip Camp, as well as here for Matt Goldberg‘s review of Boys State.