There are some more serious-minded sci-fi movies that explore time travel, sure, like The Terminator films, Looper, and Primer. But time travel is also a somewhat ridiculous and probably even impossible concept in so many ways, and that makes it something filmmakers are more than happy to have some fun with. Enter the more light-hearted time travel movies; those that also function as comedies.

Below are some notable ones, ranked roughly in terms of how funny they are. A couple have some more dramatic moments, but all generally function as comedy films alongside being time travel stories. Also, this will mostly focus on time travel films over time loop movies, so that disqualifies a couple of notable movies that are more about being stuck in time repeating rather than traveling through (sorry, Groundhog Day and Palm Springs).

10 'Back to the Future Part III' (1990)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Even if the first two movies are better, Back to the Future Part III still ends up being a solid conclusion to the Back to the Future trilogy, and does have an admittedly creative premise. After the first movie went back to the past, and the second spent time in the past and the future, Back to the Future III opts to go way back into the past; about a century, rather than a few decades.

As such, it ends up being a Western, raising the stakes surrounding getting back to the future because it’s so far back, and because Doc Brown finds love in the past. It’s a good thing the saga ended up concluding here, because there probably would’ve been further diminishing returns if there had been a fourth part. As it stands, Back to the Future feels pretty good – and certainly complete – as a trilogy.

9 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' (1989)

Director: Stephen Herek

There’s a charmingly silly set-up for Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, but the execution and overall endearing quality of the film ensures it works. Principally, it follows two high school slackers – the titular Bill and Ted – as they utilize a time machine for the purposes of not failing their history class, what with the unprecedented ability to actually go back and see the parts of history they need to be knowledgeable about.

Anyone wanting a “realistic” take on time travel won’t get it here, but those after a movie following two lovable doofuses fooling around with time travel will find that in spades within Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. It’s also a valuable film for the fact that it helped make Keanu Reeves a star, even if it’s quite at odds with the sorts of action-focused movies he’d later become well-known for starring in.

8 'Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me' (1999)

Director: Jay Roach

The first Austin Powers movie, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, was about a man out of time, but not necessarily a time travel movie in the traditional sense. The titular Austin Powers was cryogenically frozen in the late 1960s and unfrozen in a largely changed world 30 years later. The sequel, The Spy Who Shagged Me, escalates things by incorporating actual time travel.

Austin Powers and his nemesis, Dr. Evil, go back to the 1960s, with this setting allowing the series to even more explicitly parody the sorts of old-school James Bond movies that were being made around that time in history. It’s a solid sequel, though perhaps not quite as great as the original (at least both are better than Goldmember, which has its moments, but not as many).