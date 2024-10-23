Science fiction is one of the biggest movie genres, constantly dominating for decades. It remains so intriguing because of its ever-expanding sub-genres, which allow for countless explorations, from space travel to galactic alien wars and new technology. However, one of the most fascinating sci-fi genres is time travel, an interesting topic over which humans have speculated for years, coming to hundreds of different conclusions.

Because there are so many ways to interpret time travel, countless movie adaptations have been made, giving fans new versions of the same concept. Luckily for fans, some of these movies prove to be perfect. While no movie is without flaws, these ten time-travel movies are actually quite flawless when thinking about it. The ranking is based on a film's consistency and quality, leaving minimal downtime, but also how well it uses the subgenre of time travel.

10 '12 Monkeys' (1995)

Directed by Terry Gilliam

Inspired by the 1962 short film La Jetée, 12 Monkeys is about a prisoner who travels into the past to stop a disease that will wipe out most of humanity in the future. Following Brad Pitt and Bruce Willis with his peculiarly shaped head, the two manic heroes struggle to cooperate as the future fate of the world rests in their hands. The movie deals with themes such as sanity, reality, and time travel.

While this movie might not be Terry Gilliam's best time travel movie, it is still one of the best. The director is no stranger to time travel, and 12 Monkeys delivers a more serious and grounded take on the subgenre, mixing it with intriguing mystery elements. Hooking the audience from start to finish with a captivating mystery and superb acting, 12 Monkeys uses time travel to craft its story excellently.

9 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

Directed by Bryan Singer

Superhero films are rarely considered perfect; they are enjoyable but mainly only offer excitement in the form of a big blockbuster. However, the X-Men films have always felt different, touching on notable themes that result in better stories. X-Men: Days of Future Past, in particular, follows broken versions of strong characters as they try to stop Mystique from assassinating Bolivar Trask, a seminal event that will cause the apocalypse and mutant extinction in the future.

While Avengers: Endgame wowed fans with hype moments, Days of Future Past undoubtedly uses time travel the best to deliver a tighter and more interesting story. The film perfectly captures the comic, making it one of the best comic adaptations ever and the best of the X-Men prequel movies. From a gripping plot, phenomenal acting, standout action, and emotional moments, Days of Future Past has it all, using its setting and characters to craft a perfect time-travel film.

8 'Looper' (2012)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Willis stars in yet another time-travel movie, Looper, an action thriller where time travel can be bought on the black market for a hefty price. The mob frequently uses time travel to place hits on people, sending them into the past, where a hitman will lie in wait and take care of them. However, after the mob decides their one hitman is out of use, they send him back in time for his younger self to kill.

Looper has little social commentary, preventing a profound story — sometimes, however, a film can be perfect by having nonstop, captivating action. Looper is one such movie, delivering a standout action thriller that cleverly uses time travel to build a unique world and an exhilarating story. The film looks into the human psyche, offering some contemplative elements, but it is overall an epic time-travel action thriller with enough cerebral elements to challenge its audience.

7 'Timecrimes' (2007)

Directed by Nacho Vigalondo

Many of the movies on this list are well-known, as many perfect time travel films are large productions. It can be challenging to accomplish such feats with a small budget. However, Timecrimes proves the opposite is also true. With a small budget, this time loop film is an intense action thriller. After a bandaged man suddenly attacks Hector, a scientist convinces him to hide in a time machine, which takes him back a few hours.

While Timecrimes was unfortunately not a success, it has lived on, becoming an underrated sci-fi cult classic. The film is admittedly confusing, deliberately leaving the audience wondering and never fully explaining how the time machine works, thus creating an incredibly immersive setting. This approach, in turn, helps advance the mystery, which never loses a step, only delving into the intriguing story further.

6 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

It's rare for time travel movies to form a series, as they mainly deliver a one-off compact and focused story. However, Back to the Future proved its versatility and enjoyability are perfect for multiple entries, creating one of the most well-known movie franchises. After an experiment sends Marty into the 1950s, he must make sure his parents fall in love to ensure he'll be born while also needing to save Doc Brown in the future.

When fans think of a time travel movie, chances are Back to the Future will be the first thing that pops into mind, and it's hard to argue. The film is a staple of the genre and has become a classic must-watch for every movie fan. Back to the Future is synonymous with time travel because of its fun use of the concept, which delivers an entertaining story. Especially after the sequels, Back to the Future is solidified as a perfect time travel movie with comedy, entertainment, and pure enjoyability.

5 'Predestination' (2014)

Directed by Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig

Based on Robert A. Heinlein's 1959 short story "All You Zombies," Predestination is another time travel action thriller. The film follows a temporal agent embarking on his final assignment: to stop a terrorist from bombing New York in 1975. However, this mission becomes increasingly complicated as he meets a broken soul who he gives a chance to meet his ex-wife, with the terrorist also being able to time jump.

Like Looper, Predestination doesn't use time travel to craft an in-depth story or play on complex themes. Instead, it uses the subgenre to create a complex character-driven story. The film is equal parts fast-paced, thrilling action and smartly used storytelling, which helps develop the mystery and characters. While Predestination is a bit confusing, it is also an intense ride with a gripping story and exciting themes.

4 'Groundhog Day' (1993)

Directed by Harold Ramis

Time loops aren't a new concept, but they are perfect for creating complex narratives with impactful themes. Put Bill Murray and Harold Ramis together, and fans get a philosophical comedy about a cynical weatherman repeating the same day over and over again. Groundhog Day follows a weatherman reporting on the titular holiday in Pennsylvania. However, he gets caught in a time loop and must learn to live for others.

Most of the movies on this list aren't comedies, although some may have humorous elements, but Groundhog Day created a perfect time travel comedy. The film is consistently funny and rarely has any downtime, matching this with a unique premise and Murray's comedic presence. Furthermore, the surprising philosophical ideas that allow for a profound story told through humor make it even better. Groundhog Day perfectly uses the time loop to develop Murray's character and convey its central themes.

3 'Time Bandits' (1981)

Directed by Terry Gilliam