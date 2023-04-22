The time travel genre has come long since H.G. Wells first coined the term "time machine" in his 1895 novella. For example, on March 10, the movie 65 crash-landed into theaters, throwing us 65 million years into the past. Despite their perceived scientific complexity, time travel stories provide a rich canvas for artists to tell human stories of regret, hope, and personal development.

Time travel doesn't always go according to plan. Actually, it rarely does. Not everyone can hop in a TARDIS. Sometimes, it even happens by accident. Regardless, there is more than one way to get where you want. Here is a list of films with more unorthodox methods of leaving the sacred timeline.

1 The Undead (1957)

via American International Pictures

IMDb Score: 4.6

Directed by the legendary Roger Corman, The Undead follows a psychic researcher accessing the past life of a woman he has recruited off the street. Operating under the impression that she won't be missed should anything go wrong, he plunges her into her own subconscious. It is every bit as wild as you would expect a Roger Corman film to be.

Clocking in at a brisk 75 minutes, The Undead feels like a glorified and incredibly bonkers episode of The Twilight Zone; the time travel is achieved via hypnosis and psychic links. The Undead tries to pack a lot into that short runtime, including hypnosis, witches, and a run-in with Satan. Ultimately, it's too much for such a short film, so it scores low.

2 Detention (2011)

via Samuel Goldwyn Films

IMDb Score: 5.6

In Detention, by director Joseph Khan, a killer is on the loose at Grizzly Lake High School. Modeling their crimes after the notorious local, "Cinderhella," the killer begins targeting the student body. It's up to a misfit group of students in detention to figure out a way to stop the murderer. Oh, and they have to figure out how to keep the world from ending in 1992.

Detention is a mishmash of genres and homages that works surprisingly well, moving at an impressive pace for a movie with so much going on. And if you thought that the psychic links in The Undead were wild, the students in Detention utilize a time machine inside a stuffed grizzly bear. If you're a fan of Scream's meta humor, this might be the time travel flick for you.

3 65 (2023)

IMDb Score: 5.7

Just when you thought the "attractive, reluctant dad" genre was going the way of the dinosaur, 65 decides to add the dinosaurs. Scott Beck and Bryan Wood, directors of the hidden gem Haunt and writers of A Quiet Place, drop space piolt Mills, played by Adam Driver, 65 million years into the past.

65 utilizes a fun twist in the "time travel" trope, and to say any more would spoil the film. But with space being the final frontier, we know very little about how it works. For example, the Star Trek reboot in 2009 saw two different characters enter the same black hole and come out years apart from one another.

4 Synchronic (2019)

Image via Well Go USA

IMDb Score: 6.2

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are making some of the most exciting science fiction films lately, and Synchronic is no exception. Two best friends, played by Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, are working as paramedics in New Orleans. They respond to a string of bizarre injuries and deaths, eventually discovering that they are all linked to a new designer drug called Synchronic.

Utilizing the pineal gland and its chemicals, the drug allows users to travel to specific, uncontrollable points in the past. The pineal gland has a long history associated with esoteric and spiritual principles, with H.P. Lovecraft suggesting the pineal gland could be used to view alternate realities. This is the high-concept filmmaking Benson and Moorhead have become known, and they aren't stopping anytime soon.

5 Slaughterhouse-Five (1972)

Image via Cinema International Corporation

IMDb Score: 6.8

In the rare case of the movie being as good as the book, Slaughterhouse-Five earned praise not only from critics but from the author of the original novel. That is no small feat in an arena that routinely botches adaptations. The film went on to win multiple awards and is remembered fondly to this day.

Billy Pilgrim has become "unstuck in time" and now simultaneously experiences the past, present, and future. There is some debate in interpretations. Is he traveling, or is this all in Billy's head? Regardless, Slaughterhouse-Five is an emotional study of war, its effects on those that experience it, and a sharp examination of religion.

6 Palm Springs (2020)

IMDb Score: 7.4

You all remember 2020, right? Aside from the obvious, 2020 gave us this Andy Samberg-led comedy-drama. Nyles, played by Samberg, and Sarah, played by Cristin Milioti, are attending a wedding and eventually are trapped in a time loop. Weddings, am I right?

For all its barren appearances, the desert is full of strange things. If you don't believe that, ask anyone from The Outwaters. Or Sarah and Nyles in Palm Springs. Quantum physics and cave-dwelling aside, Palm Springs is a fun little movie that asks deceptively big questions. You can stream it now on Hulu.

7 Army of Darkness (1992)

Image via Universal

IMDb Score: 7.4

Army of Darkness is the looniest film in the entire Evil Dead canon. As a result of a magic spell and not a scientific advancement, ash is transported to the Middle Ages with a chainsaw, a shotgun, and a sedan.

Typically, magic lets you see the future or past but not physically visit. But the Necronomicon has never met a rule it didn't want to break. Be sure to catch the next installment of the series this Spring. It will not be this funny, but I will be a welcome return to the world of the Deadites.

8 Deadpool 2 (2018)

IMDb Score: 7.7

Professor Charles Xavier and Magneto. Captain American and Bucky Barnes. Ant-Man and The Wasp. Marvel Comics has its fair share of dynamic duos. Few are more entertaining than Deadpool and the time traveler Cable. They are a great team when they aren't trying to kill each other.

Cable's method of time travel is vague, a change from other movies' overwrought and over-explained time travel. The reasons why are always more important than the reasons how. Cable travels back in time out of love for and a desire to save his family. Cable's motivations, though they'll also save the world, are grounded and intimate, humanizing the cyborg character.

9 Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Image Via Warner Bros. Pictures

IMDb Score: 7.9

Edge of Tomorrow, or Live. Die. Repeat. or Live. Die. Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow was directed by Doug Liman and released in 2014. It follows the survivors and soldiers of an alien invasion doomed to fail. It was a critical and commercial success, utilizing an invigorating mix of action and science fiction with a stellar cast. It was one of the top films of the year.

Part of that success is because of the time travel mechanic's ingenuity. The aliens, known as mimics, can manipulate time as a part of their connected neural network. William Cage, played by a refreshingly vulnerable Tom Cruise, is injured and covered in alien blood and wakes up able to utilize the ability. Cage uses the mimics' strategy against them until a final showdown. Edge of Tomorrow is sci-fi action at its best.

10 La Jete (1962)

IMDb Score: 8.2

La Jetée might be the best film on this list that you have never seen, though its unique presentation might not be for everyone. La Jetée is set in Paris in the aftermath of World War III. Scientists use prisoners to send back and forth to our past and present, but only one subject can withstand the trip mentally. Will he be our savior or collateral damage?

Thematically, La Jetée is ambitious and moving, posing questions like: are our pasts ever as good as we remember them? Are the answers to our current problems in advancement or simply better utilizing our existing resources and situations? The more impressive feat is its bold creative choice in visual style and its ability to do all of this in under half an hour confidently.

