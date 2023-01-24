Who would've thought that manipulating time would forge some of the great love stories? Whether it's found within the chivalry of the gentlemanly past or the future of civilization, cinema has shown that love has no bounds – even if it means traveling through time to get it. Where it may be a common trope for the sci-fi genre, romance flicks have also surprisingly used it to their advantage.

From classic rom-coms like 13 Going on 30 and The Lake House, to more hidden gems like If Only – these movies use the phenomenon of time travel to intertwine greater levels of fantasy and magic. Not only does this increase the overall cinematic experience, but these time travel romance movies also make the love stories incredibly epic.

17 '13 Going on 30' (2004)

Directed by Gary Winick

After being humiliated on her 13th birthday, Jenna Rink (Christa B. Allen) wishes to escape her life of pre-teen unpopularity and become a well-adjusted grownup in this time travel rom-com. She's shocked when she wakes up to find her wish has come true; somehow Jenna (Jennifer Garner) is now 30 and living in 2004. Soon she realizes how adulthood has its own set of struggles – one particularly being her love life.

As an iconic 2000s rom-com, 13 Going on 30 has warmed fans' hearts for decades. Largely driven by Garner's bubbly innocence, Jenna's connection with Matt (Mark Ruffalo) is undeniably pure and one of the great depictions of friends-to-lovers. This movie also uses time travel to put forth the message of how time is precious; by choosing to only look towards the future, one would never absorb the milestones of the present.

16 'When We First Met' (2018)

Directed by Ari Sandel

Image via Netflix

Having been friend-zoned by the girl of his dreams after meeting her at a Halloween party, Noah (Adam DeVine) remains close to Avery (Alexandra Daddario). Three years later, she's now engaged to someone else. Suddenly, Noah stumbles on the opportunity to travel back in time to the moment they met, giving him the chance to alter his life, and get the girl.

In an almost Groundhog Day scenario (and it's worth noting that film is a benchmark for romantic time-travel movie), When We First Met is a humorous film that's filled with charm and charisma thanks to the talents of the cast, especially in the case of DeVine. Where the romantic connection is present between characters, it isn't with whom you'd naturally expect as this is a classic tale that teaches audiences that everything happens for a reason.

15 'Kate & Leopold' (2001)

Directed by James Mangold

Image via Miramax Films

Kate (Meg Ryan) is a 21st-century woman who's determined to focus on her career. She thinks she doesn't need romance in her life at all, that is until she meets Leopold (Hugh Jackman), an English Duke from the 19th century who's accidentally brought to the future via a portal made by her ex-boyfriend, Stuart (Liev Schreiber).

Where Kate & Leopold may be cheesy at times with the classic fish-out-of-water tropes, this movie is an underrated feel-good romance that will easily keep one warm and cozy. Don't expect it to be anything groundbreaking, but it's perfect for a chill night that needs a film that's mildly entertaining. With the script's quick wit and fun character dynamics, this twisted modern-day fairytale shows how love doesn't always come to us in the most expected ways.

14 'The Fountain' (2006)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Image via Warner Bros.

A moody think-piece that sees director Darren Aronofsky at his intense stylistic best, The Fountain is as awe-inspiring as it is mind-boggling as a dramatic and tragic love story told across time. It primarily follows Dr. Tommy Creo (Hugh Jackman), a scientist who discovers a tree with life-sustaining qualities and tries to use it to combat his wife’s brain cancer. Jackman also appears as a 16th-century Spanish conquistador on a mission to find the Fountain of Youth and as a futuristic space traveler nurturing the tree of life until arriving at the heart of a dying star.

While polarizing on account of its demanding and convoluted narrative, The Fountain is a brilliant, sprawling tale of heartbreak and longing across time. Technically, it doesn’t feature time travel as it is usually depicted on screen, but its three interwoven stories do lean heavily on each other to present a love story that transpires across centuries. – Ryan Heffernan

13 'The Lake House' (2006)

Directed by Alejandro Agresti

As lonely doctor, Kate Forster (Sandra Bullock), moves out of her beloved lake house, she begins to exchange letters with its newest resident, a frustrated architect named Alex Wyler (Keanu Reeves). The two instantly spark a connection and form a budding romance. The only problem – she's living in the year 2006, whereas he's in 2004.

An epic love story where two are separated by time, this romantic flick is special in the way that it portrays the simplicities of intimacy. With only the written word to connect, Kate and Alex's closeness is unlike any other in The Lake House. It's also refreshing to see Keanu Reeves in a non-action role, which he pulls off with ease. The two main characters need not rely on physical attraction or physical needs, they're brought together by a deeper connection – one built on stories, soul, and emotions.

The Lake House Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date June 16, 2006 Director Alejandro Agresti Cast Keanu Reeves , Sandra Bullock , Christopher Plummer , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Willeke van Ammelrooy , Dylan Walsh Runtime 98

12 'If Only' (2004)

Directed by Gil Junger