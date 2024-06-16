Travel time is probably one of the more popular plot devices within sci-fi (and some fantasy) TV shows. Fans of sci-fi and fantasy are familiar with various forms of time travel, including time loops, arguably made famous in pop culture by Groundhog Day, and traveling to the past to alter the future, reminiscent of Back to the Future. There are also time doors, time portals, wormholes, and your standard time machine. Sometimes, even events are triggers for time travel.

With all the different ways time travel can occur in fiction, there are plenty of television shows with interesting time-travel plots to choose from. However, some time-travel shows are more rewatchable than others because of plot holes, unrelatable characters, or repetitive plot devices. Luckily, there are time-travel television shows out there that are worthy of a rewatch by sci-fi and fantasy fans. These TV shows make time travel interesting with intricate storylines, loveable characters, and mind-bending timelines.

10 'Ashes to Ashes' (2008-2010)

Created by Matthew Graham and Ashley Pharoah

Ashes to Ashes, in the same vein as Life on Mars, is a British crime drama series that ran for three seasons on BBC One. The series stars Keeley Hawkes as DI Alex Drake; it was shot in 2008 by Arthur Layton, and she is sent back to 1981. She comes face-to-face with DCI Gene Hunt (played by Philip Glenister), whom she had read about during her investigation into the bizarre incidents surrounding Sam Tyler, the protagonist of Life on Mars. Alex is determined to figure out how to get back to her own time, but in the meantime, she teams up with Gene to solve cases.

While Ashes to Ashes tends to settle into a case in each episode, it stands out from a standard police procedural. The mystery of why Alex has been sent back in time permeates through the plot and keeps viewers intrigued about what is going to happen next. Life on Mars leaves the ending of Sam's story ambiguous, and Ashes to Ashes provides an explanation of Alex and Sam's time travel. There are so many interesting details within Ashes to Ashes that provide hints of what is coming in the show’s finale that it makes for a great rewatch. Viewers can pick up on things that they might have missed leading up to the big reveal. Not only are these hints fascinating for viewers to find and try to connect everything together, but the chemistry between the main characters, the moody Gene and the witty Alex, is magnetic, which gives fans a potential romance to invest in. After all, any police procedural needs a good dynamic relationship to keep viewers engaged with the show. Therefore, the Alex and Gene moments alone make Ashes to Ashes worth watching again and again.

9 'Russian Doll' (2019-2022)

Created by Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler

After getting hit by a car and dying, 37-year-old Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne) finds herself reliving the day of her birthday over and over again in Netflix's comedy-drama series, Russian Doll. But, Natasha isn't alone in being caught in a time loop; Alan (Charlie Barnett) is also reliving the same day. And this is just season one of Russian Doll. In the second season, Nadia and Alan find themselves going between the past and present day. Nadia is taken back to the 1970s to "visit" her mother, x (y), and Alan goes to West Germany before the tearing down of the Berlin Wall.

When sci-fi fans think of time loops, they might picture the movie, Groundhog Day. Russian Doll separates itself from Groundhog Day by taking the monotony out of its plot with surprising twists and creating space for complex character development. The complexity of the time loops (and eventually time travel) really makes fans think about how everything is connected. Lyonne and Barnett give incredible performances in Russian Doll. Nadia and Alan are flawed characters, but this only makes them extremely relatable. Viewers will want them to escape the time loop and get back to their normal lives they are missing out on. The second season does away with the time loops and brings in time travel. Both Nadia and Alan want to change the past in order to make the future better.

8 'Quantum Leap' (1989-1993)

Created by Donald P. Bellisario

Before Scott Bakula helmed the Enterprise as Captain Jonathan Archer in Star Trek: Enterprise, he played a physicist named Dr. Sam Beckett. Dr. Beckett is working to make time travel a reality, but after a few years and lots of money, he discovers that the government is planning to pull the plug on his work. He decides to use himself as a test subject. Ever since he stepped into the Quantum Leap Accelerator, Sam has been living other people's lives in the past. But he isn't alone, as he has a little help from AI (Dean Stockwell), a hologram from his own time.

Firstly, Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell are really a great dynamic duo in Quantum Leap. The banter between Sam and Ai is one of the biggest reasons that this popular time travel show is worthy of rewatching. This is a formula for each episode, which can make it predictable but comforting at the same time. Sam finds himself in the body of someone else, and he must figure out how to help the person with a problem. Once he solves the problem, Sam then time travels to the next place. The show weaves in a lot of history and famous figures, which makes room for some great guest star appearances, like Bruce McGill as Al the Bartender in “Mirror Image” and Debbie Allen as Joanna Chapman in "Private Dancer."

7 'The Lazarus Project' (2022-2023)

Created by Joe Barton

The Lazarus Project is an action-packed time travel show that, unfortunately, only had two seasons. The show stars Paapa Essiedu as George Addo and Charly Clive as Sarah. George is happily living his best life with his wife, Sarah, but he notices something strange happening—a time loop. No one else seems to realize that the time loop exists, except for George. George is contacted by a secret organization, and it is told that he is one of the few people on Earth who can recall time-reversion events. He is invited to join the Lazarus Project team. Their mission is to prevent mass extinction events by any means necessary and then do a time reset. When Sarah is in a life-threatening car accident that results in her death, George wants to go back in time to save her. However, the Lazarus Project team doesn't approve of this, and George decides to save Sarah, even if it means breaking the rules. George's actions cause a cascade of events that threaten humanity.

Unfortunately, The Lazarus Project only ran for two seasons, but it made an impression on sci-fi fans. The show explores thought-provoking questions around topics like morality, as any good sci-fi TV show should, and brings up interesting dilemmas around time travel, which some shows might hesitate to address because of their complexity. The characters of The Lazarus Project, especially George, are put in high-stakes situations, which makes each episode like a mini-action movie. This sci-fi show has also been praised for the cast's intense performances. It's thrilling to rewatch The Lazarus Project to see how George's character changes throughout the show.

6 '12 Monkeys' (2015-2018)

Created by Travis Fickett and Terry Matalas

One of the biggest challenges for any time travel show is making it believable, and 12 Monkeys manages to do exactly that. There isn't anything off with the way the show weaves in different timelines. The elements of realism woven into the show's intricate plot are what make 12 Monkeys such a great show to rewatch. The writers put lots of hints within the dialogue, and 12 Monkeys fans love rewatching the show because they are able to catch the significance of these lines when they weren't able to before.

5 'Undone' (2019-2022)

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy

After she almost dies in a car accident, Alma Winograd-Diaz (Rosa Salazar) discovers that she can manipulate time and sees her deceased father, Jacob Winograd (Bob Odenkirk). Alma investigates the truth about her father’s death. This is all just the first season of Undone. In the second season, Alma and her sister, Becca (Angelique Cabral), go through a time-bending journey into their family’s generational trauma.

Undone is done in rotoscope, and the visuals in both seasons are breathtaking. It's like artwork coming to life. Besides the breathtaking visuals, Undone's time-bending plot is intriguing, especially so during the second season, when Becca also experiences what Alma has been going through. The best moments of the show are the chemistry between Salazar and Cabral, who brilliantly portray the Winograd-Diaz sisters. This chemistry brings out the show’s best dark humor moments, making it worth watching.

4 'The Ministry of Time' (2015-2020)

Created by Pablo Olivares and Javier Olivares