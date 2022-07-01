Looks like time was not on the side of the sci-fi romantic drama series The Time Traveler's Wife as HBO has announced today that the series has been canceled after only a single season.

Originally reported by Deadline, the canceled HBO series was based on the 2003 novel of the same name written by Audrey Niffenegger and premiered on May 15, 2022, and consisted of six 1-hour long episodes. The season finale aired last month on June 19, which will now serve as the series conclusion. The series stars Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire and Theo James as Henry DeTamble It tells the story of the two character's relationship and marriage, which Clare was told about when she was a girl by Henry when he time-traveled to the past. Other starring cast members include Desmin Borges as Gomez and Natasha Lopez as Charisse. The Time Traveler's Wife joins Paramount+ series Why Women Kill in cancelation, with the two-season series having been canceled earlier today despite having a third season renewal back in 2021.

Speaking to Deadline, an HBO spokeswoman provided a statement about the series' cancelation, saying:

Though HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of 'The Time Traveler’s Wife,' it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter. We are so grateful for their passion, hard work and care for adapting this beloved book. We also thank Theo and Rose, and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences.

Spearheading the HBO series was Stephen Moffat, who served as a writer and executive producer of the project Moffat is well known for his work as a writer for Doctor Who, having written the famous and award-winning episode "Blink," and became showrunner in 2008 and served in the role for six seasons during Matt Smith's run as the 11th Doctor and Peter Capaldi as the 12th Doctor. Moffat also served as a writer and co-creator of the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series Sherlock. Serving as the director of The Time Traveler's Wife was David Nutter, who directed all six episodes of The Time Traveler's Wife. He has directing credits on series such as Game of Thrones including the episode with the infamous "Red Wedding" as well as several pilots for popular series like CW's Arrow, 2001's Smallville, and Supernatural, among others.

Nutter and Moffat were also executive producers alongside Sue Vertue, Brian Minchin, and Joseph E. Iberti. The series was produced by Hartswood Films in association with Warner Bros. Television.