Time travel has been portrayed on screen countless times, but rarely do we deem this ability a burden. The Time Traveler’s Wife, HBO Max series adapted from Audrey Niffenegger’s best-selling novel, subverts the notion that returning to the past or jumping into the future is positive. According to Henry DeTamble (Theo James), time travel is a genetic disorder that prevents him from staying with the people he loves and experiencing life like a normal person. Throughout the episodes, viewers witness the character shift ages, meet Clare (Rose Leslie) for the first time after her meeting him years ago, and coach his younger self to deal with this unprecedented struggle.

Given the pattern portrayed throughout the time travel instances in the show, here is an in-depth analysis of Henry’s time-traveling power (or curse) explained.

What Happens Before and After Henry Time Travels?

Ever since Henry was 7, he has dealt with the ability to relive some of his most memorable experiences. Whether it is meeting his wife throughout all walks of life or having to witness the car accident that killed his mother on Christmas Eve, Henry is unable to control the when and where that his next time travel instance will take place. Yet, he does know when it's about to happen. Feeling a gusting wind revolve around him as his clothes are suddenly left behind, Henry resurfaces either in the past or in the future completely naked. The travel always makes him nauseous, even throwing up at times, and there is an instant urge for some food to boost his energy in order to proceed with his coping mechanisms. Given that he is hungry and bare, the first thing that the character must look for is clothes and money to support himself for however long his journey will take in that location. Having to steal, fight, run, and repeat is exhausting for him and rarely becomes an easy task to follow through. However, since there isn't a cure for Henry's problem, he just has to face it and play by the rules. After all, he can't alter the past nor the future, as we come to understand in Episode 2 during the scene in which 28-year-old Henry is chatting with his 7-year-old self in the museum.

How Does Henry Communicate With His Older and Younger Versions?

In the same way that the protagonist can't predestine where his next stop will be, it is probable for him to meet up with himself at the age corresponding to a particular instance in his life. An example would be on Episode 1, when 28-year-old Henry meets his 36-year-old version on the street following the fight with Clare at his apartment. Since his older version already knows the events that his younger self hasn't experienced yet, viewers usually see Future Henry guiding the often stubborn and fresh-looking Present Henry. This ability to communicate with himself has proven to be a useful tool for the character to get the gist of his time travel issue and control the few things that are in his power. Having the events in the past, present, and future remain unaltered guarantees that his life will have at least some sort of order to it.

The Impact of Time Travel in Henry and Clare's Love Story

Nothing happens chronologically in Henry's world, so his love life isn't immune from the time travel problem. Clare's first encounter with Henry happened when she was just an 8-year-old playing in the woods with her My Little Pony. During that instance, Henry was already in his late '30s and aware that Clare would eventually become his future wife when she grows up. Right then and there, the two chat, and she finds out about his time travel condition. Excited that she has a secret friend, the character understands that she must always bring him clothes and a snack for whenever he pays her the next visit. Given that Henry's Future self is acquainted with the exact dates that he will reappear in the woods, he tells her to write down all of them in a journal to prepare herself to see him again.

Now, although Henry in his late 30s and 40s has met Clare both in her childhood and adult years, his 20s self has no clue about who she is. That is evident when she goes to the library and meets him, shocked by his good looks and the fact that he has never met her before at that age. Given that Clare has spent years waiting for them to finally end up together, she is quick to ask him out on a date and blurt out the truth about their future romance. The very fact that both Henry and Clare meet one another for the first time at different ages already indicates that their story is far from normal. Yet, it is completely understandable given the parameters of his time travel ability.

Despite growing accustomed to living together and apart, it really takes a toll on them when they have to interact with one another at diverging levels of maturity. In the beginning, Clare falls in love with Henry's older version that used to visit her in the woods, so having to love him during his jerk phase isn't easy. The same goes for Henry, who has to keep his relationship with Clare family-friendly when she is in her childhood and teen years so that she doesn't find out about the future ahead of time nor develop an unhealthy bond with him. That way, both sides have to adhere to whatever they have in the present in order to keep the past and future in check.

How Does Time Travel Affect Henry's Knowledge About His Death?

Having the ability to travel through time during the good and the bad means that Henry eventually meets a tragic fate. At the end of Episode 1, Henry sees his severed feet lying in an alley, making him realize that time isn't in his favor. After all, he will die in the future, but he doesn't know when. The fear of death is what leads the character to maintain his urge to live and appreciate the time that he has alongside his loved ones and adapt to whatever his present life looks like at different ages.

