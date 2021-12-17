Per an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, television producer Steven Moffat has released the first images of his upcoming project The Time Traveler’s Wife, a drama series coming to HBO Max in 2022. The show is based on the Audrey Niffenegger bestselling novel of the same name, which was previously adapted to film in 2009.

The Time Traveler’s Wife focuses on Clare (Rose Leslie), a young artist, who meets and falls with Henry (Theo James), a man who suffers a genetic disorder that causes him to time travel at random. The story chronicles their life together as Henry darts through time, appearing to Clare both in her childhood and in her old age.

“It uses the prism of time travel to brilliantly rearrange the details of an ordinary, yet very successful, love story.” Moffat said in his interview with EW, “We often do tragic love stories and we often do divorces and we all do the story of how people first got together. These are the things that fiction tends to favor. The thing that we never ever write about is one of the most common phenomena in human history — the perfectly happy marriage.”

RELATED: 'Needle in a Timestack' Trailer Shows Leslie Odom Jr. as a Time-Traveler on a MissionMoffat, of course, is no stranger to utilizing time travel in his narratives. Moffat wrote for famed time-traveling sci-fi show Doctor Who from 2006 to 2017, starting a run as showrunner in 2008. During his run, Moffat referenced the book, and his admiration for it, most notably with an episode titled "The Girl in The Fireplace." The episode follows the Tenth Doctor, as he visits a young girl during numerous points in her life while he works to save her from a dark fate. In the interview, Moffat expanded on his admiration, saying:

“Non-linear narrative appeals to me massively. I've always written nonlinear, and when people have taken me to task for always writing things in the wrong order, I always say, "What's the right order? Is your memory in sequence?" And if the story of your own life is non-sequential, who are you to dictate that any other story should be in what is notionally and incorrectly called the right order?”

This idea is also referenced in the relationship between The Doctor (David Tennent, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi) and River Song (Alex Kingston), whose timelines work in reverse of each other.

The Time Traveler’s Wife was announced in February with Moffat set to write and produce the series. Filming for the series wrapped in October. All six episodes are directed by David Nutter, who acts as an executive producer alongside Moffat, Niffenegger, Sue Vertue, and Brian Minchin. No word yet on when the series will release on HBO Max. Check out the new image that Entertainment Weekly revealed:

