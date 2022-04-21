HBO Max has just released a new trailer and key art for The Time Traveler's Wife, a new series set to be released this May. The series will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.

Based on a book of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger, the new series is set to tell a romantic and harrowing tale of star-crossed lovers. The Time Traveler's Wife was originally published in 2003 and was a runaway success. The upcoming series is the second adaptation of Niffenegger's story — the first being released in 2009 as a feature-length film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana.

The newest adaptation of The Time Travelers Wife will star Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey alum, Rose Leslie, as Clare Abshire, and fellow Downton Abbey alum Theo James as Henry DeTamble, a man with an unfortunate disorder that causes him to hop between points in time. Henry has been time-hopping since the age of eight, skipping in time out of order with his age. He can't control where he goes or when, but something keeps drawing him back to one person: Clare Ashby and there are times when only one or neither of them knows that she's his wife. The Time Traveler's Wife will tell a love story that is untethered from time or space but highlights the fragility of life itself, and the strength of love.

The new trailer gives us a look into the drama and romance at the heart of the series. Featuring several clips from on-camera interviews recorded by the characters, these seemingly banal, documentary-style clips are interspersed with scenes from Henry and Clare's romance, from their meeting to the ins and outs of a time-traveling marriage. The Time Traveler's Wife will tell the life story of two lives punctuated by intermittent absence, and one love that endures all.

Steven Moffat is adapting the novel into a series for HBO Max. Moffat has previously worked on the cultural phenomena Sherlock and Doctor Who. In recent years, Moffat also worked on the 2020 miniseries Dracula, which served as a nontraditional adaptation of the seminal vampire novel. The Time Traveler's Wife also features stars Desmin Borges as Gomez and Natasha Lopez as Charisse

The Time Traveler's Wife will premiere on HBO Max on Sunday, May 15. Until then, you can watch the new trailer and take a look at the key art below.

