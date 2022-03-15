Today, HBO has released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming romance series The Time Traveler’s Wife. The series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger, will debut its six-episode season on HBO in May and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The novel, which had previously been adapted into a movie in 2009 starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana, tells the magical love story of Claire, an artist, and her husband Henry, who has a genetic disorder that causes him to time travel randomly and without any control. The story chronicles their relationship as it is often complicated by Henry’s sudden absences and reappearances lost in time. In the new series, Claire will be played by Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie and Henry will be played by Divergent star Theo James. Alongside Leslie and James, The Time Travelers Wife will star Desmin Borges, Natasha Lopez, Josh Stamberg, Kate Siegel, and Jaime Ray Newman.

The teaser begins with a narration from Claire explaining Henry’s condition. Where one minute he’ll be there and the next he has disappeared leaving behind only a pile of clothes. We then hear from Henry as he explains how his time traveling is not a superpower, and he has no control over it. We then see quick flashes of the highs and lows of Claire and Henry’s relationship over the years, teasing the two first falling in love and Henry ending up in dangerous situations due to time travel. At the end of the teaser, Claire then gives quite the understatement with “-But I married a time traveler, it’s complicated.” While the teaser does not give an exact date for the premiere, it does let audiences know they will only have to wait until May.

Image via HBO

Related: ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’: Steven Moffat's TV Adaptation Starring Theo James & Rose Leslie Sets Spring Release on HBO

The new series has been adapted by Steven Moffat from the original novel with all six episodes being directed by David Nutter. Moffat is best known for serving as showrunner, writer, and executive producer on Doctor Who, writing for the BBC’s Sherlock adaptation, and writing for movies like The Adventures of Tintin. Meanwhile, Nutter has directed a number of episodes of a wide variety of shows like Game of Thrones, Shameless, and The Pacific. The series has been executive produced by Moffat, Sue Vertue, Brian Minchin, Joseph E. Iberti, and Nutter.

Watch the teaser trailer for The Time Traveler’s Wife below and see it when its six-episode season premieres on HBO this May:

'The White Lotus' Season 2 Adds Theo James, Meghann Fahy, and More to Cast

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Aidan King (174 Articles Published) Aidan King is a graduate of Fitchburg State University and loves writing and talking about both movies and tv. In his spare time, Aidan participates in an Improv comedy group. More From Aidan King