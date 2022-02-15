HBO has released new images from the upcoming drama series The Time Traveler's Wife. Based on the book of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger, the show will follow the love story of Clare and Henry, who are plagued by Henry's uncontrollable time-traveling ability. The book has been previously adapted into a film, but its HBO iteration will be its first run on television.

The newly released images feature Rose Leslie and Theo James as the star-crossed lovers. Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez portray Gomez and Charisse, close friends to Clare, who comfort her but remain suspicious of Henry during the relationship's early stages. The images appear to stay true to the book, with Clare waiting in the woods where Henry often appears, and a separate instance of Henry traveling to a point in Clare's childhood. Caitlin Shorey and Everleigh McDonell are set to appear as younger versions of Clare.

The show is adapted by former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat. No stranger to time-traveling narratives, Moffat has praised the novel during previous interviews and dedicated the Doctor Who episode 'The Girl in the Fireplace' around its concept. In a December interview with Entertainment Weekly, Moffat discussed the book and the show, stating:

“It uses the prism of time travel to brilliantly rearrange the details of an ordinary, yet very successful, love story. We often do tragic love stories, and we often do divorces, and we all do the story of how people first got together. These are the things that fiction tends to favor. The thing that we never ever write about is one of the most common phenomena in human history — the perfectly happy marriage.”

Moffat added that the project was "a dream" to him, going on to say:

"I have always loved Audrey Niffenegger's extraordinary, moving novel, and it has inspired me many times, so to be adapting it for television is the thrill of a lifetime. Working with David Nutter is a joy and an honour already...this is going to be the love story we need right now."

Moffat was tapped as a writer and executive producer for the show, following HBO's acquirement of the rights in 2018. According to HBO, six episodes will make the first season. All episodes of The Time Traveler's Wife are directed by David Nutter, who executive produces the series alongside Moffat, Sue Vertue, and Brian Minchin.

No precise release date has been released, but The Time Traveler's Wife is promised to air sometime this spring. Episodes will air weekly on HBO, each being made available to stream on HBO Max as well.

You can check out the new images for the series below:

